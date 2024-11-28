Complete NFL and NCAA schedule over Thanksgiving break





Football: Full NFL and NCAA schedule during Thanksgiving break News Sports Hookem.com Austin360 opinion Advertising Obituaries eNewspaper legal Football fans will have plenty of matches to watch Thanksgiving leftovers this holiday weekend. The NFL has a slew of Thanksgiving games and college football has a lot to offer. Here's a look at what's airing this Thanksgiving break. Who plays NFL on Thanksgiving Day? This Thanksgiving, the NFL has lined up a tripleheader of games. Every year the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions host NFL games during this holiday. Chicago Bears Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET on CBS

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET on FOX

Miami Dolphins Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET at Lambeau Field Is there NFL football on Friday? The Las Vegas Raiders play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Prime video at 2 p.m. What are Sunday's NFL games? Here are the December 1 NFL games: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets, 1 p.m., FOX

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 4 p.m., FOX

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 4 p.m., FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC Who plays Monday night football? Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m., ESPN Which NCAA games will air on Friday? 12:00 Oregon State at Boise State | FOX

12:00 noon . State of Oklahoma in Colorado | ABC/ESPN+

State of Oklahoma in Colorado | ABC/ESPN+ 12:00 Minnesota and Wisconsin | CBS

12:00 Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green | ESPNU

12:00 Navy in East Carolina | ESPN

12:00 Ball State at Ohio | CBSSN

3:30 PM Mississippi State at Ole Miss | ABC/ESPN+

3:30 PM Freedom at Sam Houston | CBSSN

3:30 PM Utah State and Colorado State | FS1

3:30 PM Texas State at South Alabama | ESPN+

4:00 PM Stanford at San Jose State | CBS

4:00 PM Alabama A&M at Florida A&M | ESPN+

7:30 PM Georgia Tech in Georgia | ABC/ESPN+

7:30 PM Nebraska at Iowa | NBC

8:00 PM Utah at UCF | FOX Which NCAA games will air on Saturday? Here are all the college games taking place on Saturday: 12:00 Michigan at Ohio State | FOX

12:00 Tennessee at Vanderbilt | ABC/ESPN+

12:00 South Carolina at Clemson | ESPN

12:00 Kansas at Baylor | ESPN2

12:00 West Virginia at Texas Tech | FS1

12:00 noon UTSA at Army | CBSSN

12:00 noon Louisville in Kentucky | SEC Network

12:00 Illinois at Northwestern | Big Ten Network

12:00 UConn at UMass | ESPN+

12:00 Duke at Wake Forest | ACC Network

12:00 Louisiana at UL Monroe | ESPNU

12:00 North Texas at Temple | ESPN+

12:00 Southeast Missouri State at Illinois State (FCS Playoffs First Round) | ESPN+

12:00 Central Connecticut State at Rhode Island (FCS Playoffs First Round) | ESPN+

12:00 PM Slippery Rock at Kutztown (DII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

12:00 Central Oklahoma at Ferris State (DII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

12:00 Hobart at Susquehanna (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

12:00 Grove City at Johns Hopkins (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

12:00 Maryville (TN) at DePauw (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

12:00 Endicott at Cortland (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

12:00 King's (PA) at Salisbury (DIII football play-offs second round) | ESPN+

12:00 PM UMass Dartmouth at Springfield (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

12:00 Washington & Jefferson at Randolph-Macon (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

12:00 Aurora in Hope (DIII football play-offs second round) | ESPN+

12:00 Center at Carnegie Mellon (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

12:00 John Carroll at Mount Union (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

1:00 PM UT Martin at New Hampshire (FCS Playoffs First Round) | ESPN+

1:00 PM Ashland at Cal (PA) (DII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

1:00 PM Harding at Grand Valley State (DII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

1:00 PM Miles at Valdosta State (DII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

1:00 PM Virginia Union at Lenoir-Rhyne (DII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

1:00 PM Wisconsin-La Crosse at Saint John's (MN) (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

1:00 PM Mary Hardin-Baylor at Hardin-Simmons (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

1:00 PM Wisconsin-Platteville at Wartburg (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

1:00 PM Bethel (MN) at Lake Forest (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

1:00 PM Whitworth at North Central (IL) (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

1:30 PM Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan | ESPN+

2:00 PM Southern vs. Grambling (New Orleans, Louisiana) | NBC

2:00 PM Middle Tennessee at Florida International | ESPN+

2:00 PM Coastal Carolina at Georgia State | ESPN+

2:00 PM Southern Miss at Troy | ESPN+

2:00 PM South Florida at Rice | ESPN+

2:00 PM Lehigh at Richmond (FCS Playoffs First Round) | ESPN+

2:00 PM Eastern Kentucky at Villanova (FCS Playoffs First Round) | ESPN+

3:00 PM Pitt at Boston College | CW Network

3:00 PM Old Dominion, Arkansas | ESPN+

3:00 PM Northern Arizona at Abilene Christian (FCS Playoffs First Round) | ESPN+

3:00 PM Drake at Tarleton State (FCS Playoffs First Round) | ESPN+

3:00 PM Minnesota State at CSU Pueblo (DII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

3:00 PM Bemidji State at Western Colorado (DII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

3:00 PM Texas Lutheran at Linfield (DIII Football Playoffs Second Round) | ESPN+

3:30 PM Maryland at Penn State | Big Ten Network

3:30 pm Auburn in Alabama | ABC/ESPN+

3:30 PM Miami (Fla.) at Syracuse | ESPN

3:30 PM Cal at SMU | ESPN2

3:30 PM Notre Dame at USC | CBS

3:30 PM Arizona State at Arizona | FOX

3:30 PM Arkansas at Missouri | SEC Network

3:30 PM Rutgers at Michigan State | FS1

3:30 PM NC State at North Carolina | ACC Network

3:30 PM Fresno State at UCLA | Big Ten Network

3:30 PM Central Michigan to Northern Illinois | CBSSN

3:30 PM UAB in Charlotte | ESPN+

3:30 PM Florida Atlantic in Tulsa | ESPN+

4:00 PM Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky | ESPNU

4:00 PM Kennesaw State at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+

4:00 PM UTEP in New Mexico State | ESPN+

6:00 PM TCU at Cincinnati | ESPN+

6:00 PM Appalachian State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+

6:30 PM Wyoming in Washington State | CW Network

7:00 PM Oklahoma at LSU | ESPN

7:00 PM Florida at Florida State | ESPN2

7:00 PM Purdue at Indiana | FS1

7:30 PM Washington at Oregon | NBC

7:30 PM Texas at Texas A&M | ABC/SEC Network

7:30 PM Kansas State at Iowa State | FOX

8:00 PM Nevada at UNLV | CBSSN

8:00 PM Virginia at Virginia Tech | ACC Network

8:00 PM Marshall at James Madison | ESPNU

10:15 PM Houston at BYU | ESPN

22:15 Tennessee State at Montana (FCS Playoffs First Round) | ESPN+

10:30 PM San Diego State Air Force | FS1

11:00 PM New Mexico in Hawaii | Spectrum Sports PPV

