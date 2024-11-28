2024 TIMES TRIBUNE ALL REGION GIRLS TENNIS TEAM – Scranton Times-Tribune





Cara Evans, Montrose

Susan Arp, Abington Heights

Alyssa Wigley, Scranton prep

Lily Poland, Scranton Prep

Emma Cuck, Scranton Prep

Noelle Holderith, Delaware Valley

Sona Hanumali, Abington Heights

Zarina Mustafina, West Scranton

Sarah Niemiec, Wallenpaupack

Alaina Burke, Wallenpaupack

Jessica Willson, Delaware Valley

Abington Heights coach Kelly Arp. Show caption 1 by 12 Cara Evans, Montrose Expand PLAYER OF THE YEAR EVAN'S WAY Montrose Sophomore Lackawanna League Class 2A Player of the Year. … She finished the regular season undefeated in the Lackawanna League with a 14-0 record and finished second in District 2 Class 2A after losing to eventual PIAA three-time champion Ilana Rosenthal and had an overall record of 19-1 . … She has a career record of 36-3 at No. 1 singles. … She led Montrose to the District 2 Class 2A team tournament. … She teamed with Harleigh Smith to reach the semifinals of the District 2 Class 2A Doubles Tournament. … Second selection for all regions. SUSAN ARP Abington Heights Senior Lackawanna League Class 3A Player of the Year. … She finished the regular season with an 11-2 record in the Lackawanna League and won her third consecutive District 2 Class 3A Singles Tournament championship with an overall record of 18-5. … She had a career record of 70-11 in four seasons. … She led Abington Heights to the District 2 Class 3A Team Tournament championship. … Fourth selection for all regions. ALYSSA WIGLEY Scranton prep Senior Lackawanna League Class 2A first-team all-star. … She finished the regular season with a 14-0 record at No. 2 singles in the Lackawanna League and reached the semifinals of the District 2 Class 2A Singles Tournament. … She also went 3-0 in the District 2 Class 2A Team Tournament Championships and 3-0 in the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament Championships. … She had an overall record of 24-2 this season. … She finished her career with a record of 86-6. … She led Scranton Prep to the Lackawanna League and District 2 Class 2A championships. … She teamed with Lily Lengyel to win the District 2 Class 2A Doubles Tournament Championship and the team reached the PIAA quarterfinals. … Fourth selection for all regions. LILY is POLISH Scranton prep Sophomore Lackawanna League Class 2A first-team all-star. … She finished the regular season with a 13-1 record at No. 1 singles in the Lackawanna League and reached the semifinals of the District 2 Class 2A Singles Tournament. … She was 20-5 overall this season and has a career record of 45-7. … She led Scranton Prep to the Lackawanna League and District 2 Class 2A championships. … She teamed with Alyssa Wigley to win the District 2 Class 2A Doubles Tournament championship and the team reached the PIAA quarterfinals. … Second selection for all regions. EMMA KUCK Scranton prep Junior Lackawanna League Class 2A first-team all-star. … She finished the regular season with a 14-0 record at No. 3 singles in the Lackawanna League. … She had an overall record of 21-1 and has a career record of 58-1. … She led Scranton Prep to the Lackawanna League and District 2 Class 2A championships. … She teamed with Emma Cohen to reach the championship match in the District 2 Class 2A doubles tournament. … Second selection for all regions. NOELLE HOLDERITH Delaware Valley Senior Lackawanna League Class 3A first-team all-star. … She finished the regular season with an 11-3 record at No. 1 singles in the Lackawanna League. … She reached the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 3A Singles Tournament. … She finished her career with a record of 35-21. … She teamed with Jessica Willson to reach the championship match in the District 2 Class 3A Doubles Tournament. … Second selection for all regions. SONA HANUMALI Abington Heights Junior Lackawanna League Class 3A first-team all-star. … She finished the regular season with a 9-2 record in the Lackawanna League at No. 2 singles. … She reached the semifinals of the District 2 Class 3A Singles Tournament. … She has a career record of 48-10. … She helped Abington Heights win the District 2 Class 3A Team Tournament championship. … She teamed with Mary Booth to win the District 2 Class 3A Doubles Tournament championship. … Second selection for all regions. ZARINA MUSTAFINA West Scranton Senior Lackawanna League Class 3A first-team all-star. … She finished the regular season with a 10-4 record in the Lackawanna League and was 13-6 overall at No. 1 singles. … She reached the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 3A Singles Tournament. … She finished her career with a 21-11 record. … She led West Scranton to the District 2 Class 3A team tournament. … She teamed with Katie Fahey to reach the quarterfinals in the District 2 Class 3A Doubles Tournament. … First selection for all regions. SARA GERMAN Wallenpaupack Senior Lackawanna League Class 3A first-team all-star. … She finished the regular season with an 8-5 record in the Lackawanna League at No. 1 singles. … She reached the semifinals in the District 2 Class 3A Singles Tournament and had an overall record of 15-8. … She finished her career with a record of 41-13. … She led Wallenpaupack to the finals of the District 2 Class 3A Team Tournament. … She teamed with Alaina Burke to reach the semifinals in the District 2 Class 3A doubles tournament. … First selection for all regions. Alan Burke Wallenpaupack Junior Lackawanna League Class 3A first-team all-star. … She finished the regular season with a 13-1 record in the Lackawanna League at No. 2 singles. … She reached the quarterfinals in the District 2 Class 3A Singles Tournament and had an overall record of 20-3. … She has a career record of 33-5 in two seasons. … She helped Wallenpaupack reach the finals of the District 2 Class 3A Team Tournament. … She teamed with Sarah Niemiec to reach the semifinals in the District 2 Class 3A Doubles Tournament. … First selection for all regions. JESSICA WILLSON Delaware Valley Senior Lackawanna League Class 3A first-team all-star. … She finished the regular season with a 10-4 record in the Lackawanna League at No. 2 singles. … She reached the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 3A Singles Tournament. … She helped Delaware Valley reach the semifinals of the District 2 Class 3A Team Tournament. … She has a career record of 33-9. … She teamed with Noelle Holderith to reach the finals in the District 2 Class 3A Doubles Tournament. … First selection for all regions. COACH OF THE YEAR KELLY ARP Abington Heights Led Abington Heights to a seventh straight District 2 Class 3A championship and the program's first victory in the PIAA Team Championships since 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimes-tribune.com/2024/11/28/2024-times-tribune-all-region-girls-tennis-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos