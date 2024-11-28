Inspired by Thanksgiving, tennis legend Andy Roddick creates a fresh Pickleball 'Turkey' Shot





The racket sport has many variations. Choose someone from the party: tennis, badminton, table tennis, squash or even pickleball. However, for American sensation Andy Roddickpickleball wins as his favorite choice for competition or recreation, years after retiring from the ATP Tour. As Roddick gears up for the third edition of the Pickleball Slam, which kicks off next year on February 16, he presented fans with a new invention he made in the game. Roddick's competitiveness in pickleball has not sidelined his interest in the sport, which has him achieving commendable performances. The 2003 US open Champion has been actively covering the tour's latest topics and regularly provides insight into trending updates through his podcast. Recently, Roddick shared his interesting take on the subject Novak Djokovics latest collaboration with archrival Andy Murray for the next one Australian Open. For now, however, the American star is focusing on sorting out his Pickleball commitments and fine-tuning his skills before next year's showdown. The former ATP world number 1 won the inaugural edition of the event in 2023 when he teamed up with his compatriot Andre Agassi to defeat the pair John McEnroe And Michael Chang. And now the American sensation will return in the third edition of the event, but this time only as Agassi's opponent. Roddick and Canada's Eugenie Bouchard will face Agassi and Steffi Graf, winners of the Pickleball Slam 2. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Hoping to improve his skills for his highly anticipated tournament in Las Vegas, Roddick seemingly found his niche when he invented a new shot. Although he didn't reveal or present any complicated details about his invention, the 42-year-old labeled it The Turkey Shot amid the festive spirit of thanksgiving. In a post on Instagram, he was spotted performing the mysterious shot. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Roddick will have to be careful, though. His opponent Agassi is probably on to something like him warned his compatriot just days after the teams for the Pickleball Slam 3 were announced. Andre Agassi issues a stern warning to Andy Roddick It's all fun and games until one player decides to issue an unnerving warning before competing in a sport. Andre Agassi didn't shy away from that when he informed Andy Roddick of his seriousness about capturing the Pickleball Slam 3 title. In a video uploaded to Instagram, the American superstar bluntly dispelled his reservations, in case Roddick wants to destroy the former's chances of a three-peat win at the event next year. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad He said, Yo Andy, I heard the teams are all set for the Pickleball Slam 3. You and Genie have the Big John Isner. Me and Stef have Mardy Fish. Well, we welcome Mardy Fish. And we also welcome the bt kick that would happen to you. February 16, here in our hometown of Las Vegas. It's better to show up. Both players will need to prepare if they want to deliver a commendable defense against each other's tactics. As fans wait for the upcoming thriller, it is likely that the duo is working on developing a suitable strategy that will allow them to walk away with a $1 million winner's purse.

