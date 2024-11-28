North Jersey high schools are keeping the Thanksgiving football tradition alive

On Thursday morning, Hackensack and Teaneck high schools meet, as they have for more than nine decades, for the annual Thanksgiving Day football game.

Many high school football teams over the years have done away with the tradition of playing on Thanksgiving, citing scheduling issues and concerns that it would hinder the team's preparations to play championship games.

But community members in both communities say the school rivalry is such an institution that they can't imagine the holiday tradition coming to an end.

It's a rivalry with a lot of respect behind it. It draws people back home, said Hackensacks athletic director Gordon Whiting, who played in the game as a student. I think a lot of teams are focused on the playoffs and making concessions for the playoffs. We haven't given up on the game yet, because it's deeply rooted in Comet's blue-and-gold soul. My father played in it, my brother played, my son played the tradition of it.

When Teaneck's athletic director first came to the township as an assistant coach in 1991, Ed Klimek said, he didn't even realize what the rivalry was about.

But he soon discovered what the game meant to the community. The week of Thanksgiving, Klimek said. he got calls from alumni across the country saying, this year we have to beat the Comets.

Because the cities are so close to each other, all the children know each other. It's bragging rights, he said. People come in for Thanksgiving weekend. It's something that these kids and most of the people in town have known at some point. It has lost none of its luster over the years.

The first time the two teams met on Thanksgiving was in 1932, a game Hackensack won 7-6. They have played almost every year since the holidays and missed 2020 due to COVID.

Hackensack has traditionally made the most of the match and leads the all-time series, including three playoff meetings, 64-26 with four ties. Teaneck's Highwaymen haven't beaten the Comets since 2012.

This year, neither team made the play-offs. Teaneck has a 5-4 record and Hackensack went 4-5.

The Hackensack-Teaneck game is one of the few still played on Thanksgiving in North Jersey.

Dumont and Tenafly have played a rivalry game on Thanksgiving since the 1940s, and Paterson Kennedy and Paterson Eastside will play their 100th Thanksgiving game at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hinchliffe Stadium.

But many other rivalry games have been dropped from the schedule in recent years. Clifton and Passaic played their last Thanksgiving Day football game in 2019. Paramus and Ridgewood finished their annual holiday game in 2013.

Because the play-offs have been expanded, the end of the regular season has been moved earlier, to the end of October. Teams that don't make the playoffs or lose in the first round will have several weeks off between the end of their season and Thanksgiving.

For teams that make it to the state championship game, a Thanksgiving game would fall between their semifinal and their final, and players and coaches are reluctant to risk an injury that could impact the state final.

Because Thanksgiving fell so late on the calendar, the break between games was particularly difficult to manage this year, Hackensack head coach Brett Ressler said.

Our last scheduled competition was the weekend of October 25th. So if you don't make the playoffs, it will be five weeks after the end of the regular season, he said. That's a long pause. It takes a lot to get these kids engaged and understanding that they need to stay in shape for a game like this.

The traditions surrounding the rivalry game extend beyond the four playing quarters. The day before, the Rotary Clubs of Hackensack and Teaneck sponsor a luncheon for the players, coaches and cheerleaders to bring the teams together.

Before the game there is a parade to the field, with the school bands, cheerleaders and flag wavers from both teams marching. The winning team will receive a trophy to take back to their school, with the game's score etched on the side to display until next year's competition.

It's something special to see the tradition continue, said Kenny Martin, president of the Hackensack Rotary Club. Martin, a former Hackensack detective who serves on the city board of education, starred in the game in the late 1970s.

You only came home if you won, he said, laughing. That's how it was. And that's on both sides. Every side thought we should win Thanksgiving Day, no matter what your record was. The stands were always full and people you wouldn't normally see came from far and wide for this game.

Over the years, students who have dabbled in the game have gone on to play on Division 1 college teams and in the NFL, including Chris Brantley, Tamba Hali and Lance Ball. Others have become successful coaches.

Even after leaving Hackensack to coach professional basketball and later become a broadcaster, Mike Fratello, who graduated in 1965, came back to town for the game when his schedule allowed.

Fratello now lives in Ohio, but keeps in touch with the Comets through friends in his hometown.

If I can come back, I always try because of what that game meant to us growing up, he said.

Mike Miello, who graduated from Hackensack in 1962 and was head coach from 1970 to 1975, said the game is a mini-reunion every year that brings people home.

You see so many former players, so many people coming back for it, he said. It's really special.

Lee Larkins, who played for Hackensack in the early 1970s and later went on to play at Purdue University, said the Thanksgiving game was always the circled game on the calendar.

It was just one of those great rivalry games. “That was one of those games on the schedule where you just knew you had to win,” he said. “After the game you're going to go home and eat turkey and sweet potato pies, so you better win or it would just be terrible. .

No matter what your season looked like leading up to Thanksgiving, if your team won the game against Teaneck, the season was a success, said Tony Karcich, a 1964 Hackensack graduate who later became Bergen County's all-time winningest coach with Bergen Catholic and St. Joseph's in Montvale.

It's one of the most special rivalries in the state, he said. I remember both cities were going to revolt. It was always standing room only. So much importance was placed on that game by the community and the coaches. It was a different mentality than any other game.

Dennis Heck, a former longtime coach at Teaneck and former principal of Teaneck High School, will serve as the city's honorary captain this year.

He remembered the excitement surrounding the game, the parades, bonfires, pep rallies and the way each class decorated the halls of the high school the day before.

Heck's favorite Thanksgiving Day game took place in 1989, he said, when snow covered the field and Teaneck's administrator decided to plow as low as possible and paint black lines to mark the field with soot from the high school's furnace .

Another year in Hackensack it rained so heavily that the officials couldn't run up and down the field through the mud.

Those are some of the best memories I have. That time of year was always so exciting because of how excited the kids were, Heck said. It was a reward for what you achieved during the season.

Harold Clark has seen both sides of the game: as a player for Hackensack in the late 1970s and early 1980s and later as head coach of the Teanecks. He stepped down as coach after last season and Cekuan James took over the role this year.

It was a funny feeling every time I stepped out to coach against Hackensack, said Clark, a retired police detective in Teaneck. What a great rivalry. It's really for bragging rights. I think the teams are evenly matched this year. It will come down to who wants it the most.

The games were almost always close, despite the Comets winning a record against Teaneck, said Ressler, Hackensack's coach.

Either way, you know how to get the best chance for the other teams, he said. I've heard people compare the rivalry to Michigan/Ohio State or Alabama/Auburn. It's always competitive. At the end of the day, the high school students play their last game of the year, some the last game of their lives. No matter what happens, you want to come out on top. The turkey tastes much better when you win.