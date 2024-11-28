Tennis star Iga Witek suspended for 1 month because of TMZ, the same punishment as 23 Chinese swimmers





The number 2 tennis player in the worldIga Witekhas been given a one-month ban on trimetazidine (TMZ), the same substance for which 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive ahead of the 2021 Olympic Games. Witek, 23, failed an out-of-competition drug test in August. On Wednesday, she admitted the anti-doping rule violation and accepted the sanction. The ITIA accepted her explanation that the test was caused by contaminated over-the-counter melatonin that she was taking for problems with jet lag and sleep problems. The ITIA said its fault was “at the lower end of the spectrum, as it involved significant error or negligence.” The suspension only lasts eight days; she was provisionally suspended from September 12 to October 4 and missed three tournaments, and will be cleared to play again on Monday. She also loses $158,944 in earnings from the Cincinnati Open, where she lost in the semifinals of her first tournament after failing the test. “Over the past two months, I was subjected to strict ITIA procedures, which confirmed my innocence,” Swiatek said in a social media post. that I've never heard of calls into question everything I've worked so hard for my entire life. “Both I and my team were dealing with enormous stress and anxiety. Now everything has been carefully explained and I can go back to what I love most with a clean slate.” TMZ was responsible for 23 Chinese swimmers testing positive ahead of the 2021 Olympics, which only became public earlier this year. The athletes were released without sanctions after Chinese administrators blamed contaminated food. That led to an escalation global war of words between US doping administrators and the World Anti-Doping Associationwith the latter threatening to withdraw accreditation from the US The melatonin pills she took were manufactured and sold in her native Poland. Trimetazidine is available by prescription in many countries, including Poland, although it is not prescribed in other countries such as the US Although Witek's positive test has drawn many comparisons to the case of the Chinese swimmers, there are a few key differences. One is that Witek was provisionally suspended after the test and eventually received a punishment, which the Chinese athletes did not receive. The other is that Witek was able to deliver a batch of pills for testing to a laboratory outside its home country, specifically the WADA-accredited SMRTL in Utah, USA, with independent verification by another laboratory. WADA, meanwhile, relied on CHINADA internal investigations that revealed TMZ contamination on spice containers, drains and an exhaust fan, and relied on corroborating circumstantial evidence (such as a group of swimmers staying at another hotel) to support the findings. The substance is also the one that led to the Chinese Olympic gold medalist's first doping suspension Sun Yangalthough he said he got the substance from his doctor. Witek won bronze in singles at the 2024 Olympics. She is a four-time French Open champion and a one-time US Open champion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swimswam.com/tennis-star-iga-swiatek-suspended-for-1-month-for-tmz-same-substance-as-23-chinese-swimmers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos