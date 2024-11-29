



CWI LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE TRAINING PROGRAM IN TASMANIA HOBART, Tasmania In a ground-breaking initiative to develop the next generation of West Indian women's cricket stars, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has launched a new player development program in Tasmania, Australia. Four promising under-25 players, Jannillea Glasgow, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shawnisha Hector and Kate Wilmott, are currently honing their skills in the region's premier cricket competition, marking a significant step forward in the development of women's cricket. West Indies women's assistant head coach Damien Wright with players from left, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector and Kate Wilmott. The program, created by West Indies women's head coach Shane Deitz and assistant coach Damien Wright, integrates young talent into Tasmania's premier cricket competition. Glasgow and Wilmott represent New Town Cricket Club, while Fraser and Hector represent Clarence Cricket Club. Fraser also appeared for Clarence in the third grade men's competition, while Wilmott took a wicket for New Town in a match against North Hobart. In New Town's seven-run win over Clarence in a Women's T20 match, Glasgow scored an unbeaten 70 as Hector remained not out on 66 for Clarence. The initiative also offers these emerging cricketers the opportunity to train alongside professional athletes, including members of the Womens Big Bash League (WBBL) Hurricanes team. Coach Wright (left) and Cherry-Ann Fraser in Pakistan in May. Assistant coach Wright, who manages the players in Hobart, was complimentary of their efforts so far, saying: This is a wonderful initiative that combines high-quality training with valuable competition experience. Our players receive extensive batting time and take on leadership roles, which is crucial to their development. They train four to five times a week, use world-class facilities and face a variety of playing conditions. It was a great opportunity for the girls to open the batting and play in the high to mid-range. They are called upon to score points, look at the new ball and also perform with the ball. There are many positives and hopefully this can continue. The comprehensive program includes fortnightly training sessions with the WBBL Hobart Hurricanes, regular gym work at premier facilities including Ninja Stadium, formerly known as Bellerive Oval, and participation in both T20 and 50-over formats of the game. This initiative is strategically timed, with players preparing for international commitments in India in December and a home match against Bangladesh in January. Jannillea Glasgow Cricket Tasmania has played a crucial role in facilitating the initiative, which further demonstrates Cricket West Indies' commitment to developing innovative players and strengthening international cricket relationships. This initiative could pave the way for future development and increase opportunities for more Caribbean players to gain valuable experience under Australian conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/CWI-LAUNCHES-INNOVATIVE-TRAINING-PROGRAM-IN-TASMANIA/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos