Fantasy football she starts, she sits: week 13





It's time for my favorite weekend of the NFL season. In Week 13, we now have three games on Thanksgiving Day, and that has been the case for the past few seasons. Of course, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys played traditionally every year, and now we've gotten used to the night game, which is a rotation of teams. Happy Thanksgiving to you, your family, loved ones, etc. I'm grateful that you come to read each week, and if you're successful, I hope this column has been a small part. And if you're like me and having a rough season, where every week a rookie seems to pick up a season-ending injury, well, blame someone else – ha. Not only do we have the three Thursday games, but for the second season in a row we also have a Black Friday game. That's exciting, but it can be a bit hectic when you're focused on other things, perhaps with family in town, and you forget to set your lineup. Make a point of doing this early so you can worry about what's important. The weather forecast for Sunday Night Football in Buffalo also looks exciting. They're calling for light snow and/or snow showers until about 8:00 PM ET, or around kickoff. It should make for some interesting tailgate action for Bills Mafia, and we'll likely see fans in the stands throwing snow in the air as they celebrate. However, we may only experience flurries or occasional light snow showers during the race. That's a shame if you were hoping for a snowglobe match like last Thursday night in Cleveland. However, we are still a few days away, so a lot can still change. Creating start/sit articles can be a bit challenging. The players on the list below should not be considered must-starts or must-sits. Instead, these are more suggestions about what we think managers should do with fringe players heading into the weekend. The choice is ultimately up to the manager. Just because a player is listed as a starter does not mean he should be inserted into the lineup over the safe, bona fide studs. Vice versa for the seats. If there is no better option on the waiver wire or on the bench, a manager should not automatically seat the player. Therefore, these can be tricky waters to navigate. Feel free to ask your specific start/sitting questions via X, formerly Twitter, (@danieledobish), or view our start/bench list for week 13: Quarterbacks

Start them Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens: The 30-for-30 in honor of the Ravens' Super Bowl defense, which recently aired after a college basketball game. It's unlikely there will be a follow-up to this year's Baltimore defense. Hurts is poised to exploit a Ravens team that is coughing up the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, including 21 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Stroud has certainly suffered a bit of a regression from last season's huge rookie campaign, throwing 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions, including five in the past three games. Stroud has two 300-yard games this season, including one against Jacksonville at home in Week 4. He should do well again against the Jaguars in Duval, as Jacksonville allows the most fantasy points on opposing signal calls. It has allowed an NFL-high 23 TDs through the air on just five picks. Sit down Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers: Now listen to me. Under normal circumstances you wouldn't bench Allen; he is among the elite fantasy quarterbacks. However, keep an eye on the weather forecasts. If more snow is forecast, and Buffalo shifts to a heavy game plan, Allen's fantasy output could suffer. Plus, he's going up against a San Francisco defense that allows the ninth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, which could hinder his performance. You're not likely to sit it down, but expectations should be low. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: On Thanksgiving, Goff faces the challenge of dissecting a Bears defense that is giving up the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. Chicago has allowed just nine touchdown passes all season. Goff hasn't played a game without a touchdown pass or run since Week 2, although he did throw for 300 yards in that game. It might not be a total disaster on Turkey Day, but it probably won't be a glut of fantasy points either. Running backs

Start them James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers: As mentioned above, the Bills and Niners could charge through the snow on Sunday night. When the weather outside turns scary, Cook's fantasy numbers can be delightful. A snow play generally favors the ground game, and Cook could see his usage go up quite a bit. The 49ers are mediocre against the run, allowing the 10th most fantasy points to opponents, so even if Snow is a bust, Cook should still be in good shape. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: Irving will get a chance against a Carolina rush defense, which will allow most fantasy points in the NFL to go to opponents. The Panthers have also yielded fourteen rushing touchdowns, the most in the NFL. Carolina has allowed 1,424 rushing yards and 4.7 yards per carry, both ranking as the worst in the league. Irving should shine in Week 13 in Charlotte. Sit down James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Conner downright stunk last week in Seattle, running for just eight yards on seven carries. He had 41 receptions and five grabs to at least do something for those in PPR formats. However, he has just 41 rushing yards over the past two games, and that simply won't be enough during the regular fantasy season. It doesn't look like it will improve much against a Minnesota rush defense, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to opponents. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Robinson won't be a complete bust, but he should only put up a mediocre stat line against a Chargers defense that has been fierce this season. Los Angeles has allowed just 1,014 rushing yards and just two touchdowns on the ground, the latter being by far the best mark in the league. He had just 35 rushing yards on 12 carries against a tough AFC West defense last week in Denver, and things aren't likely to improve much in Week 13. Wide receivers

Start them Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Harrison has produced just one 100-yard receiving game in the past nine games, and he has scored just two touchdowns in the past seven games. It's expected that a rookie will have some erratic play in their first season, and even a player of Harrison's caliber is no exception. He could have a big performance against the Vikings, a team that allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos: It's the Jeudy revenge game, folks. The Broncos traded Jeudy to the Browns this offseason for a draft pick in the fifth and sixth rounds, essentially giving up on him. He heads to the Mile High City for the reunion game with a lot of steam, posting six receptions for 85 yards in snowy conditions against the Steelers last Thursday, and he is averaging 95.0 receiving yards per game over the previous four games. Betting on the NFL Line: Week 13 Sit down Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets: Smith-Njigba appears to have passed up DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as Seattle's top target, and has developed quite a rapport with QB Geno Smith as of late. The two veteran receivers have been upgraded, giving JSN more presence as of late. Over the past three games, Smith-Njigba has amassed 367 receiving yards, but he will work against a Jets pass defense that allows the opposition the fewest fantasy points. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins: Watson exploded for four receptions and 150 yards two games ago, but he followed that up by blanking against the Niners last week. He made it behind a defensive back and looked to gain yardage for a long touchdown, but the ball went out of his hands. He went from a long touchdown to no catch, and a lack of confidence from QB Jordan Love in a hot minute. Watson is simply too erratic to rely on at this critical juncture of fantasy season, and he'll face a Miami D that allows the second-fewest points to receivers. Tight ends

Start them Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: The Steelers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. He racked up four receptions for a season-high 59 yards in the snow in Cleveland last Thursday, giving him multiple receptions in all 11 of his games so far. He was primarily a TE2 in fantasy leagues of 12 or more teams, but expects another potential high-yardage season in Week 13. Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: On Black Friday, it's a 2-for-1 tight end day. Travis Kelce clearly gets his in Week 13, but don't sleep on Gray. He has found the end zone twice in each of the past two games, and the good times could continue against a Las Vegas defense that allows the third-most fantasy points to go to opposing tight ends. The Raiders have allowed seven TDs to TEs on 11 red zone targets while playing respectable D against wide receivers. Sit down Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles: After a rough start to the season, Andrews has picked up the pace with multiple receptions in eight straight games. He also scored six touchdowns in the past seven games, scoring in five of those games. However, he will face a Philadelphia defense that allows the third-fewest fantasy points to go to tight ends. Look for Andrews to put up a mediocre stat line in Week 13. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: Kmet had 64 receiving yards on seven receptions against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. He also managed to achieve 10 goals. Each number indicated his best stats since Week 3 in Indianapolis. Kmet has not scored in five straight games, and he had just six total receptions in the four games leading up to Week 12. The Lions are giving up virtually nothing to opposing tight ends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehuddle.com/lists/fantasy-football-start-em-sit-em-2024-nfl-week13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos