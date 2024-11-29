Cricket: England takes first day honors against Black Caps in Christchurch







Photo: Photosport Ltd 2024 www.photosport.nz Late strikes have given England the upper hand in the first cricket Test against the Black Caps in Christchurch. Kane Williamson, primed for another Test ton, lost his wicket late on day one on 93, with the tail now exposed to the English attack. At stumps, with Glen Phillips, 41*, and Tim Southee 10*, in the middle, New Zealand were 319/8 after 83 overs. England won the toss on day one of the opener in Christchurch, sending the Kiwis into bat at Hagley Oval. After all the expectations, it didn't take long for action to come as Devon Conway was out in the second over and hit one hard back to bowler Gus Aitkinson, who threw a glove as the ball stuck. His opening partner and skipper Tom Latham fared better, making a quick 47 before falling behind. Cue a trademark Williamson innings, the country's top batsman, after bowing out of the India tour with an injury.

Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz It took him a while to warm up, needing 14 balls for his first run and then another 47 for his first boundary, but once he got into the swing of things the runs flowed together seamlessly. He brought up his 36th Test 50 before lunch while Ravindra provided good support at the other end. Ravindra enjoyed a lucky reprieve early on, after nicking one behind him, but no one noticed, appealed or reviewed it. However, he was out not long after for 34 to Shoaib Bashir, while Daryl Mitchell came and went for 19. Williamson continued to pile on, but just as his century was in sight he held out against Aitkinson. Tom Blundell did little to confuse the scoresheet as he was sent off for 17, debutant Nathan Smith then went for just three, followed by Henry falling for a fighting 17. Phillips was dropped at one by Ben Stokes and survived an unbroken 21-run stand with Southee. Bashir ended the day with figures of 4/69. The series will feature the first ever Crowe-Thorpe Trophy at stake, in memory of two cricketing greats Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe. In a pre-match tribute, the trophy was presented by Crowe's sister Deb and grandson Tim, and Thorpe's former teammate and skipper Michael Atherton. Day two resumes at 11am.

