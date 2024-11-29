Sports
Sri Lanka all out for 42 in first Test vs South Africa, Marco Jansen takes 7-13, records set, scorecard, latest news
Marco Jansen put South Africa in a dominant position as Sri Lanka crashed to 42 all out, their lowest total in Test cricket, on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead.
The left-arm fast bowler took seven for 13 as Sri Lanka were bowled out in 13.5 overs – the second-shortest completed Test innings in history.
It gave South Africa a first-innings lead of 149, after being dismissed for a modest 191 in their first innings.
The hosts extended their lead to 281 runs when they scored 132 for three in their second innings.
Yet the 2.06m tall Jansen, one of the tallest players in international cricket, admitted he struggled to control the ball at the start of his spell, with a strong wind across the ground a huge factor .
Having played just eight T20 matches since returning from a three-month conditioning break, the 24-year-old Jansen sent down a wide and a no-ball before opening batsman Pathum Nissanka had to put a bat on the ball.
I had trouble getting my wrist behind the ball. “I felt like I was struggling with something, but I just tried to make it work,” he said.
Kagiso Rabada made the breakthrough for South Africa when he had Dimuth Karunaratne caught at first slip before Jansen in his second over bowled a delivery close enough to Nissanka to gain an edge at third slip.
It led to an inspired saying. Jansen's pace and bounce, combined with the ability to swing the ball in as a variation on his natural angle over right-handed batsmen, proved devastating.
But he still bowled two no-balls. After at least two of his wickets he looked back anxiously at the umpire to make sure he hadn't gone too far again.
Stokes fails to judge BIG nick! | 00:54
However, he said that once he found his rhythm, the ball moved nice and quickly off the field. We knew that if we put the ball in the right areas we would always be in the game.
He said his break from cricket, ordered by Cricket South Africa, had refreshed him mentally.
I have the feeling that I can continue for a longer period of time and concentrate at a high level, says Jansen.
Sri Lanka's collapse canceled out the efforts of their bowlers, who dismissed South Africa in an extended morning game.
Captain Temba Bavuma scored the highest with 70 for South Africa.
Opening bowlers Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando took three and two wickets respectively, but the biggest damage was done by fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, whose figures of three for 70 did not do justice to an aggressive performance.
Apart from his wickets, Kumara forced all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to retire injured with a broken right middle finger.
Mulder was ruled out of bowling or fielding for the remainder of the match – although he returned at the fall of the ninth wicket to help Kagiso Rabada add 26 runs for the final wicket.
Surprisingly, he batted at number three in the second innings and scored 15 in what certainly appears to be his last involvement in the match.
Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya provided a highlight for Sri Lanka when he dismissed Tony de Zorzi for 17 in the second innings.
It was his 100th wicket in his 17th Test, the second fewest matches in history in which he reached the milestone.
I am very happy with the effort, said Jayasuriya.
There has been a lot of support from the team and coaching staff.
Jayasuriya said the team was disappointed with their batting effort but was determined to fight back.
