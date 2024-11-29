Legendary coach Nick Saban highlights potential problems with the new College Football Playoff format





During his storied coaching career, Nick Saban rarely shied away from an opportunity to express his thoughts on a topic related to college football. During his latest appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” the seven-time national championship-winning coach discussed some of the potential downsides of the new 12-team College Football Playoff format. Under the expanded playoff, the top five ranked conference champions will automatically receive a postseason bid. The four highest-ranked conference champions receive a bye into the first round. Saban suggested the concept could lead to unintended consequences. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM “Giving the conference champions, if they are not the highest-ranked teams, is the only thing that really affects the path to the championship,” he argued. NICK SABAN PROVIDES HILARIOUS COMMENTS ON OHIO STATE'S $20 MILLION FOOTBALL ROSTER “And if you don't sort the teams based on the quality of the performances over the entire season,” he continued. “The number one should technically have the easiest path to the championship, and that doesn't really happen when you put conference champions in the top four when they're not in the top four.” Last week's slate of college football games included several upsets. Alabama lost to Oklahoma, Florida upset Ole Miss and Auburn knocked off Texas A&M. Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all enter the final week of the regular season with three losses. Saban was against teams with three losses being rewarded by making the playoffs. “I think, coming back to this at this point, it's difficult to reward a team with three defeats.” Saban said. “Especially the kind of losses that Ole Miss had and like Alabama's had pretty .500 teams, I would call them. Pretty average teams. You have some other teams that may not have been in the same league, but they didn't lose games to average teams or .” From Saban's perspective, the Georgia Bulldogs are the only potential three-loss team that should qualify for serious playoff consideration. Georgia will enter their annual rivalry showdown with Georgia Tech on November 29 with two losses. The Bulldogs will then play the winner of this weekend's Texas-Texas A&M game in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. If Georgia drops that game, Saban doesn't believe they should be eliminated from the playoffs. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP “If Georgia is actually in the SEC Championship Game, they really shouldn't be penalized if they lose the game,” Saban said. “They would finish with three losses. I don't think a team that hasn't played in the championship game and had two losses should be in it, especially if they played a good game and it wasn't a blowout.” Oregon remained in first place in the final playoff rankings, with Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Notre Dame rounding out the top five. Follow Fox News Digitals sports reporting on Xand subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

