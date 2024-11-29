St. Louis hockey player Colin Brown dies days after shooting





A “beloved and talented hockey player” died days after he was struck by a stray bullet on Interstate 55 in Missouri. Colin Brown, a teenage hockey player, was struck by a stray bullet on Interstate 55 in St. Louis last Saturday around 10:30 p.m. as he was heading home from a game with his family. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release. After he was shot, his father immediately alerted authorities and continued driving until they were met by police and paramedics, who transported the 16-year-old to a hospital “in critical condition.” Brown remained in critical condition in the hospital for several days before dying Wednesday morning, police said. “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that 16-year-old Colin Brown has passed away after being shot by a stray bullet on I-55 Saturday evening,” Mitch McCoy, spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said in a statement. declaration. The Colin family has asked me to convey their deep appreciation to the police, the hockey community and those who loved Colin.” “They are asking for privacy at this time,” he added. Player donated organs McCoy also shared in his statement that Brown donated his organs to “other patients in desperate need.” “Colin passed away, but not before giving the ultimate gift of life,” McCoy said. “Earlier today, Colin's organs were donated to other patients in desperate need.” Friends, family and staff members lined the hospital hallways as Brown, who wanted to become a doctor, was taken to become an organ donor. FOX2Now reported this. Brown's father told the media that his son's donation saved four lives. Christian Brothers College, a high school in St. Louis where Brown was a student, mourned his sudden death, describing him as “a talented and dedicated student who was enrolled in honors courses, and he was a valuable member of our CBC Varsity Hockey team.” “As our community mourns together, our prayers, support and love are with his family and close friends during this most challenging time,” the school said in a statement. post on Facebook. The Dawg Nation Foundation, a registered nonprofit organization “whose mission is to support members of our hockey community” in times of crisis also has a donation fund for Brown to help his family. The foundation told USA TODAY Thursday that $100,000 has been raised so far in support of the Brown family. No tip too small McCoy said homicide detectives have been “working around the clock to ensure justice is served on Colin's behalf,” adding that the department has received several tips since Monday, including a new video, all of which are being reviewed and investigated . The department also asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a possible reward can call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477. Residents living in the area of ​​I-55 and Loughborough are specifically urged to check their home security cameras, which may have captured the shooting. “No tip or piece of information is too small. Every little bit helps us bring the person or persons responsible to justice,” the police said in the press release. Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at [email protected] and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.

