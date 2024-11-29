20 coaches participate in the Female Learning Lab





In a new program from Cricket Tasmania, the Female Learning Lab invited Tasmanian cricketers, coaches and future leaders of the game to NINJA Stadium to refine their understanding of the game. Working with Hurricanes players Zoe Cooke and Hayley Silver-Holmes, along with Australian assistant coach Dan Marsh, attendees had exclusive access to some of Tasmanian cricket's brightest minds. Throughout the match against the Melbourne Renegades, moments in the game, scenarios and decisions made by the players on the field were discussed and dissected as they were able to learn from professionals in real time. Cricket Tasmania Head of Coach Development Alistair Addison discussed how pleased he was to see this program being implemented for the first time. “We had a committed group of twenty female coaches, or potential coaches from across the state, and the lessons they were able to learn from Dan, Hayley and Zoe were invaluable, but I think what was most gratifying was how much the participants learned from each other . This was the whole purpose of this learning lab: to get a wide range of female cricketers in the room and create a space where they can share knowledge to help with their development, and bring their learnings back into the future. benefit their own environmentAddison said. Sarah Gillman, who works for Womensport and Recreation Tasmania, was pleased to see an event like this taking place. “The feedback from attendees was very positive – especially about the opportunity to workshop a live event with a coach like Dan Marsh and Hurricanes players.“ “Congratulations to Cricket Tasmania for bringing together so many women from across the state, of different ages and at different points in their coaching and playing journeys. “Research shows that organizing these types of women-only events helps women and girls find their own voice, boost their self-confidence and create a strong sense of belonging – all of which benefits the sport in the long runGillman said. The Female Learning Lab will be happy to return in the future, and more information about future events can be found on the Cricket Tasmanias website or by contacting Alistair Addison.

