NEW BEDFORD Alvin Gaston has never been on the winning side of the annual Thanksgiving Day football game against New Bedford since joining the varsity two years ago.

On Thursday morning, Durfee's junior star made it a point to change that.

“This feels great,” an emotional Gaston said after the Hilltoppers came away with a 26-6 victory over the Whalers in the 132nd edition of the Thanksgiving Day game. “It's been two years. Coach Brown keeps telling us that 2-8 season doesn't matter. It's today.”

The win allowed Durfee (3-8) to snap a two-game losing skid over the holidays and finish the season on a two-game winning streak.

“It feels good,” Hilltopper head coach Taylor Brown said. “These seniors have been through a lot. They decided to roll with it and show up every day. I wanted nothing more than to give them this win.”

Gaston put his fingerprints on the victory, especially in the second half. Despite the weather conditions being made for Ducks only, he finished the game with a team-high 95 yards rushing on nine carries, caught a pass for 33 yards and caused a fumble that led to a Durfee score.

“Alvin was huge today,” Brown said. “He had a chance to go over 1,000 yards in the second half. Our job was to win the football game. Alvin understands that and our guys understand that. You have to play unselfish football to win the game.”

It certainly wasn't the ending Whalers head coach Mark DeBrito had hoped for amid the monsoon elements.

“This was kind of a flashback to when you played,” DeBrito said. “You've got all the rain and mud mixed in. We also had three turnovers. It's been a long season and we've had some guys that would have helped us. I'm happy for Taylor and we've been here.” for a while.”

As for Gaston, it will be a Thanksgiving day to remember.

“It doesn't bother me anymore,” Gaston said. “Twenty years from now, when I go to a Thanksgiving Day game with my teammates and the people I played with, I will remember when we beat New Bedford and how we beat them.”

How it happened

Both the Hilltoppers and Whalers had to adapt to the wet conditions in the first 24 minutes and went into the changing rooms goalless. Durfee had a 76-42 advantage in total yards.

The second half was a different story, as both teams failed to score goals with a lot of attacking. New Bedford (2-9) got things going in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Jarren Goodine scored the first points of the game for the Whalers, breaking free for a 33-yard touchdown. The point after that was not good.

It took the Hilltoppers just 13 seconds to tie the game at 6-6 when senior running back Kayden Kheav busted a 65-yard run to pay off Durfee's first possession.

“That was a big play and what we needed to get back into the game,” Brown said. “Once that's done, things will roll for us.”

Gaston caused a fumble on Aliaz Colon that was recovered by Braeden Bartley. Six plays later, Matt Sherry connected with his older brother Ben Sherry for a 15-yard touchdown pass, giving the Hilltoppers a 13–6 lead after Matt Sherry's extra point.

Then a strange action took place in the fourth quarter. Durfee punted the ball on fourth down, which bounced off a Hilltopper helmet and snapped at a New Bedford player who lost the handle of the ball and the ball fell back into the hands of a Durfee player for a turnover.

“I'm glad our guys played heads-up and fell on the ball at that moment,” Brown said. “There were times when that wasn't the case. That was a big turn in the game.”

The fumble led to another Hilltoppers score, a 6-yard Matt Sherry run. Jason Springer put the icing on the game with a 10-foot dive with 4:18 to go.

Durfee 26, New Bedford 6

Scoring

First quarter

No score

Second quarter

No score'

Third quarter

NB Jarren Goodine 33 run (didn't kick well) 7:50

Durfee Kayden Kheav 65 run (no kick) 7:37

Durfee Ben Sherry 15-yard pass from Matt Sherry (Mike Sherry kick) 3:23

Fourth quarter

Durfee Matt Sherry 6 run (no kick) 6:27

Durfee Jason Springer 3 runs (Matt Sherry kick) 4:18

