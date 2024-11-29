Sports
One month suspension for heart medication trimetazidine, WADA can appeal International Tennis Integrity Agency's call
World number two Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month ban after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Thursday.
Watch selected NRL, AFL, SSN games plus every F1 qualifying session and race live in 4K on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer.
The 23-year-old Swiatek tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine (TMZ) in an out-of-competition sample in August 2024, when the Polish player was ranked number one in the world.
However, the ITIA accepted that this was caused by the contamination of a regulated, over-the-counter drug (melatonin), manufactured and sold in Poland, which the player had taken for jet lag and sleep problems.
The foul was therefore not intentional… the player's fault level was deemed to be at the lower end of the range for no significant fault or negligence, the ITIA said.
Reigning French Open champion Swiatek, who has five Grand Slam titles to his name – four at Roland Garros and the 2022 US Open – accepted the suspension.
I'm finally allowed… so I immediately want to share with you something that became the worst experience of my life, an emotional Swiatek said in a social media post.
Over the past two and a half months, I have been subjected to rigorous ITIA procedures, which confirmed my innocence.
The only positive drug test of my career, which showed incredibly low levels of a banned substance I have never heard of, called into question everything I have worked so hard for my entire life.
Both I and my team were dealing with enormous stress and anxiety. Now everything has been carefully explained and I can go back to what I love most with a clean slate.
Swiatek was provisionally suspended from September 22 to October 4 because he missed three tournaments, which counts towards the sanction, leaving eight days remaining.
She also loses the prize money from the Cincinnati Open, the tournament immediately following the test, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the final.
“I know I will be stronger than ever,” Swiatek continued. At this point I'm just relieved that it's over.
I want to be open with you, even though I know I did nothing wrong. Out of respect for my fans and the public, I share all the details of this longest and toughest tournament of my career. My greatest hope is that you will stay with me.
In a case similar to that of men's world number one Jannik Sinner, Swiatek nevertheless remains threatened with an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
WADA will carefully review this decision and reserves the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if necessary, a spokesperson told AFP.
Italy's Sinner is still awaiting the outcome of the WADA appeal against his initial exemption for testing positive twice for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.
Joker & Murray: Duo takes over AUS Open | 01:16
On Thursday, the ITIA said Swiatek's positive test had not initially been made public in accordance with regulations because she appealed her provisional suspension within the allotted time and had it revoked.
Once the source of the TMZ was identified, it became clear that this was a highly unusual instance of a contaminated product, which is a regulated drug in Poland, said ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse.
This case is an important reminder to tennis players of the strict liability nature of the World Anti-Doping Code and the importance of players carefully considering the use of supplements and medications.
The Womens Tennis Association (WTA) says it fully supports Iga during this difficult time.
Iga has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to fair play and upholding the principles of clean sport, and this unfortunate incident highlights the challenges athletes face in navigating the use of medications and supplements, the WTA said in a statement .
The WTA remains steadfast in our support for clean sport and the rigorous processes that protect the integrity of competition.
We also emphasize that athletes must take every precaution to verify the safety and compliance of all products they use, as even accidental exposure to banned substances can have significant consequences.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/tennis/worst-experience-of-my-life-tennis-megastar-iga-swiatek-cops-tiny-doping-ban-wada-may-appeal/news-story/3d43c81cb758012b42b68b3677dc5e63
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hayfield's football coach denies the recruiting allegations and claims the team is being targeted
- Net migration to the UK hit 900,000 in 2023.
- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits the state of Jammu and Kashmir
- Pakistani journalist investigates Imran Khan protest victims accused of terrorism, lawyer says | Pakistan News
- Trump Wishes Americans a Happy Thanksgiving, Including “Radical Left Lunatics”
- It’s me who congratulates you on winning JOGLOSEMAR NEWS
- Buy VERSANT Goat Cricket Batting Gloves (White-Orange-Blue, Men's Size, Left Handed), Leather, Medium EN SIZE online at low prices in India
- Watch the eyewitness account of one of the last doctors in the besieged hospital in Gaza
- New US sanctions on microchips will deal another blow to China's self-sufficiency effort.
- Taylor's version: Blackhawks 6, Stars 2
- How genetic traits contribute to early diabetes development and metabolic problems in South Asians
- Trump claims victory on immigration after call with Mexican president. But she doesn't suggest any change