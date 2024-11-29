One month suspension for heart medication trimetazidine, WADA can appeal International Tennis Integrity Agency's call

World number two Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month ban after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Swiatek tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine (TMZ) in an out-of-competition sample in August 2024, when the Polish player was ranked number one in the world.

However, the ITIA accepted that this was caused by the contamination of a regulated, over-the-counter drug (melatonin), manufactured and sold in Poland, which the player had taken for jet lag and sleep problems.

The foul was therefore not intentional… the player's fault level was deemed to be at the lower end of the range for no significant fault or negligence, the ITIA said.

Reigning French Open champion Swiatek, who has five Grand Slam titles to his name – four at Roland Garros and the 2022 US Open – accepted the suspension.

I'm finally allowed… so I immediately want to share with you something that became the worst experience of my life, an emotional Swiatek said in a social media post.

Over the past two and a half months, I have been subjected to rigorous ITIA procedures, which confirmed my innocence.

The only positive drug test of my career, which showed incredibly low levels of a banned substance I have never heard of, called into question everything I have worked so hard for my entire life.

Both I and my team were dealing with enormous stress and anxiety. Now everything has been carefully explained and I can go back to what I love most with a clean slate.

Iga Swiatek in action for Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this month. Photo: Angel Martinez/Getty Images for ITF Source: Getty Images

Swiatek was provisionally suspended from September 22 to October 4 because he missed three tournaments, which counts towards the sanction, leaving eight days remaining.

She also loses the prize money from the Cincinnati Open, the tournament immediately following the test, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

“I know I will be stronger than ever,” Swiatek continued. At this point I'm just relieved that it's over.

I want to be open with you, even though I know I did nothing wrong. Out of respect for my fans and the public, I share all the details of this longest and toughest tournament of my career. My greatest hope is that you will stay with me.

In a case similar to that of men's world number one Jannik Sinner, Swiatek nevertheless remains threatened with an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

WADA will carefully review this decision and reserves the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if necessary, a spokesperson told AFP.

Italy's Sinner is still awaiting the outcome of the WADA appeal against his initial exemption for testing positive twice for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

On Thursday, the ITIA said Swiatek's positive test had not initially been made public in accordance with regulations because she appealed her provisional suspension within the allotted time and had it revoked.

Once the source of the TMZ was identified, it became clear that this was a highly unusual instance of a contaminated product, which is a regulated drug in Poland, said ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse.

This case is an important reminder to tennis players of the strict liability nature of the World Anti-Doping Code and the importance of players carefully considering the use of supplements and medications.

The Womens Tennis Association (WTA) says it fully supports Iga during this difficult time.

Iga has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to fair play and upholding the principles of clean sport, and this unfortunate incident highlights the challenges athletes face in navigating the use of medications and supplements, the WTA said in a statement .

The WTA remains steadfast in our support for clean sport and the rigorous processes that protect the integrity of competition.

We also emphasize that athletes must take every precaution to verify the safety and compliance of all products they use, as even accidental exposure to banned substances can have significant consequences.