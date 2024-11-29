Taylor's version: Blackhawks 6, Stars 2

It's a Thanksgiving miracle: the Chicago Blackhawks not only won on Wednesday night, they also beat the Dallas Stars 6-2. Crazy, honestly.

The Blackhawks scored just 17 seconds in, thanks to a flying Taylor Hall ripping one off the rush past Casey DeSmith, putting the Blackhawks up 1-0 early. Thanks to Philipp Kurashev for the little back pass to Hall in the neutral zone to escape the last.

Taylor Hall scored again just over five minutes later to make it 2-0. The Stars were unable to corral a Blackhawks dump-in, and Ryan Donato put the puck on net, where Hall knocked in the rebound.

The Blackhawks also made a quick buck in the second period after Connor Bedard went top 41 seconds into the middle frame on the power play to make it 3-0. Bedard started the game with a steal near the boards and Tyler Bertuzzi had a nice feed to set Bedard up for the final goal.

Teuvo Teravainen increased the Blackhawks' lead to 4-0 with 3:06 left in the second period. Matthew Dumba misplayed the puck along the wall, Tyler Bertuzzi picked it up and put Teravainen in the left circle.

Less than a minute later, the Stars finally got on the board. Colin Blackwell found the loose puck, created by a Miro Heiskanen shot, and backhanded it past Petr Mrazek, making the score 4-1.

Taylor Hall completed his hat trick at 8:42 of the second. After battling along the boards, Craig Smith fed a wide-open Hall just inside the left circle, and Hall sent a vicious wrister past DeSmith, putting the Blackhawks up 5-1.

The Blackhawks extended their lead to 6-1 with 6:42 left in the second thanks to a rushing goal from Louis Crevier — yes, you read that right: Crevier on a rushing play. Ilya Mikheyev used his speed to gain the zone, get around a Stars defenseman and send a backwards pass to a trailing Crevier who knocked the puck into the open net for his first career NHL goal.

It looked like that would be the final score, but the Stars got one back with 6:17 to go. On the power play, Wyatt Johnston's deflection attempt on Jason Robertson's shot failed, but the rebound bounced right to Matt Duchene, who backhanded the puck into an open cage.

And so 6-2 Blackhawks would be the final score.

Comments

This was a rare game for the Blackhawks: Not only did they score a touchdown – nearly three times their game average so far this season – but they played a balanced game. There wasn't so much focus on defense that it neutralized their offense, but not so loose that it gave the Stars a chance to dominate. The Blackhawks' worst period was the first in which the Stars had the edge in shot attempts (24-15), scoring chances (18-9) and high danger chances (9-3). But the Blackhawks ultimately had the better chances in the second (10-6 chances, 4-3 big danger) and then held the Stars to just two big chances in the third. All numbers here at 5-to-5, of course. So yes, the overall shooting stats are skewed for the Stars, but the Blackhawks executed the right mix of offense and defense that could be more consistently successful for them than focusing on one or the other.

I'm a little annoyed about Matt Duchene scoring late because before that only Blackhawks and former Blackhawks scored tonight. Would have been neat.

Getting a hat trick for Hall must have felt really nice considering his attacking struggles this season. He's had good shooting habits for most of the season, but just couldn't get any reward.

Luke Richardson on Taylor Hall:

“Well, talking about his three goals, and they were huge in our win. But if you scroll down in the middle of the third period, when they were trying to press and push, he had a huge backcheck to our crease and that nicely made largely destroys a play. — Ben Paus (@BenPopeCST) November 28, 2024

And while I wasn't at the United Center, I did have a few cocktails while watching this game, so I hope Hall is happy. Maybe that's why my curse was broken for that night?

This postgame interview with Taylor Hall is timeless. Mention how he had a hat trick against the Hawks and now it's nice to have one #Blackhawks Then he said he hoped everyone had a few cocktails beforehand as he described the great UC atmosphere. — Brooke (@brooke_lofo) November 28, 2024

Despite Hall scoring a hat-trick, the most exciting goal of the match was Bedard's, simply because it has been so long since he scored and he is clearly the team's most important player. Hopefully this means there's more to come – much more.

Connor Bedard said he had never endured a drought like this in his life. He is very happy that it is over. “I didn't care how anyone got into it, to be completely honest. I would have taken it off the face.” — Ben Paus (@BenPopeCST) November 28, 2024

Coach Luke Richardson said the key to this goal was that Bedard wasn't looking for the perfect shot, but in all honesty, Bedard has looked like he's been in a rush to shoot in recent games. Oh well, whatever works.

Bedard still acts more as a distributor at 5-on-5 than a scorer – he had zero shot attempts this game – but the Stars are a tough team to compete against because they are a stacked forward. As a result, the Hall, Bedard, and Kurashev line had a rough night: At 10:31, when the trio was on the ice, the Blackhawks had only 34.25 percent of shot attempts and 27.21 percent of expected goals. On paper that looks pretty nasty, but then again, the Stars are one of the top teams in possession, so it's not unexpected. I'd like to see these three stick together for a few games, to see if Kurashev can return to his playmaking ways to facilitate some 5-on-5 Bedard goals.

Unsurprisingly, Jason Dickinson's line with Nick Foligno and Mikheyev was the only completely net positive line tonight. The Blackhawks had 60 percent of shot attempts, 69.23 percent of shots on goal and 61.32 percent of expected goals when the line was on the ice. The control line also matched the Stars' top line for almost all of their 5-on-5 time, so it's impressive to not only suppress that group but also be faster.

The other two lines were in the red when it came to shot attempts, but the fourth line of Pat Maroon, Lukas Reichel and Craig Smith had the more shots on goal (6-3) and the better chances (65.87 percent of expected goals ). . One thing to note about this line: coach Luke Richardson doesn't really suit them up anymore, instead looking for the softer zone or a quick deployment. As a result, the quality of the players they compete against is typically mixed. In this game they were mostly against the third and then first line for the Stars.

There were some rare, bigger mistakes from Alex Vlasic in this game – a few miscues at the blue line that allowed chances inside – but overall still fine. Wyatt Kaiser also had a strong game: just a smart, simple approach to hockey.

How exciting for Crevier! The Blackhawks have quite a deadlock on defense in terms of their prospects, so it's hard to see how he would fit into the team's future plans, but he's also only 23, so who really knows.

Louis Crevier, who is always a ray of sunshine in the corner of the locker room, on his first NHL goal: “I've been waiting a long time, so it's great… I thought the game was dead, but Mikky made an unreal pass and I had a wide open net. I almost missed it, but I blacked out — Ben Paus (@BenPopeCST) November 28, 2024

Three stars Taylor Hall (CHI) – 3 goals Tyler Bertuzzi (CHI) – 2 assists Louis Crevier (CHI) – 1 goal, first in NHL