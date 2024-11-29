Sports
Iga Swiatek releases statement after ITIA receives one-month doping ban – 'Toughest battle of my life'
It was announced on Thursday that the world number 2 tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) in August this year, ahead of the Cincinnati Open, where she reached the semi-finals.
The Pole was told of her positive test in September and was handed a provisional ban which she successfully appealed, although she was absent from the Asian hard-court swing – missing the Korea, China and Wuhan Opens – before the ban was lifted cancelled. October to allow her to participate in the WTA World Tour Finals in Riyadh and the Billie Jean King Cup.
As such, Swiatek has already served 22 days of her month-long suspension, leaving her with eight days left before she can return to action.
This means that she can play at the Australian Open in January.
In Saudi Arabia, where Swiatek defended her crown, she was defeated by Coco Gauff, the eventual winner, in the group stage, confirming that Aryna Sabalenka would end the year as world No. 1.
Swiatek was eliminated, finished third and was pipped to the last four by Barbora Krejcikova, who she had already defeated.
At the BJK Cup she helped Poland to their first ever semi-final, before they were defeated by winners Italy, although Swiatek did her part, coming from a set down to beat Jasmine Paolini in her singles match, but she tasted defeat in the decider doubles.
FULL STATEMENT FROM SWIATEK
“The topic I wanted to share with you is a difficult topic. A topic that I have not been able to discuss for the past two and a half months. But finally I can, so I hope this video will explain a lot. I want to be transparent with you and I want you to understand what has been happening to me lately.
“On September 12, I learned that my anti-doping test sample, collected on August 12 before the Cincinnati tournament, was positive. It was a blow to me, I was shocked and this whole situation made me very worried. At first I couldn't understand how that was even possible and where it came from.Tests showed historically the lowest levels of trimetazidine, a substance I had never heard of before, nor did people around me.
“So I had a strong sense of injustice, and these first few weeks were really chaotic. We responded immediately and worked with the ITIA. The concentration detected was extremely low, suggested, or better said, made it clear that the sample was contaminated or a supplement or medication I was taking was contaminated. That's why we focused on running tests on all the nutritional supplements and medications I was taking.
“The tests showed that melatonin [which] I've been using it for a long time – the batch I had with me and used before Cincinnati – was contaminated during production. It was a shock to hear, but it also explained a lot, and locating the source is critical in these cases. Therefore, after we found out, we had to prove that the medicine was indeed contaminated.
“Melatonin is necessary for me because of all my travel, jet lag and work-related stress, which means that without melatonin I sometimes can't fall asleep and have trouble sleeping. Once we found the source, we needed time for the whole issue needs to be finalized, which is happening now, and on September 12 I was provisionally suspended, preventing me from playing the tournaments in Asia or defending my ranking.
'It is clearly a consequence of this situation, but not the most important one for me. What was most important to me was proving my innocence. Now that the whole thing is coming to an end, I was put on a symbolic month. suspension There are 22 days behind me, eight days to go. That means I can start the new season with a clean slate, focused on what I've always done: playing tennis.
“This experience, the most difficult in my life so far, has taught me a lot. Getting back to playing, participating in the WTA Finals and the Billie Jean King Cup gave me a lot of positive emotions and allowed me to enjoy my game again .
“This whole thing will definitely stay with me for the rest of my life. It took a lot of strength, returning to training after this situation almost broke my heart. There were a lot of tears and a lot of sleepless nights. The worst part was uncertainty. I didn't know what what would happen to my career, how things would end and whether I would even be allowed to play tennis. That's why I'm so grateful to my family and my team, no matter what, everyone came together to help me.
“They did everything they could to find the source, and for that I am eternally grateful. I admit that this situation has hit me hard, because all my life I have strived to have a career that could be an example for generations to come. A career yet to come.” To be honest, that will show that I was honest and embody all the values that a top athlete should stand for.
'I have the feeling that this situation could undermine the image I have built up for years. Therefore, I hope you understand what happened, understand that I had no control over it and could do nothing to prevent this unfortunate turn of events.
“I hope you will support me and continue to support me because I am not sure if without my supporters I would have found the strength to carry on and keep fighting.
“So now I have fought the toughest battle of my life, and I hope you will stay with me and continue to support me.”
