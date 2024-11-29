Sports
Brockton High Football beats Bridgewater-Raynham on Thanksgiving
BROCKTON — The 15th edition of the Brockton and Bridgewater-Raynham Thanksgiving game did not disappoint.
The Boxers earned a 21-14 win over the Trojans on Thanksgiving morning at Rocky Marciano Stadium in Brockton. Since the rivalry game began in 2010, many of the matches have been close and competitive, with six decided by one score.
Now make that seven.
Trailing with less than two minutes to play, BR forced a Brockton fumble and the Trojans recovered at the Boxer 11-yard line. Brockton's defense stepped up, with junior defensive back Jarred Mighty ending the game with an interception of Trojans' quarterback Jack Lambert on a fourth-and-9.
In addition to sealing the win, Mighty started the day off with a 55-yard rushing TD in the first quarter to open the scoring.
More:Rivalry reignites as Williams leads EB over WB in first Thanksgiving matchup since the '70s
“We wanted to finish the game on a high note, so we did that,” Mighty said. “I got the winning choice and it was electric.”
Brockton jumped to a 14-point lead with Cijai Tyler's 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Before the touchdown, Marcio Semedo threw a 20-yard pass to Mighty and came down just shy of the goal line to set up Tyler's run.
The Trojans responded just before halftime with a two-minute drill touchdown. Lambert threw a 28-yard strike to Jay Kelleher with just 29 seconds left in the half to cut the lead to 14-7.
BR tied the score at 14 late in the third quarter after Mighty attempted a fake punt on fourth-and-2 inside the Boxers' own 35-yard line. Lambert threw his second touchdown of the day to Will Porter Jr. on fourth with 2:43 left in the third.
But on the next drive, Brockton responded in a big way.
Semedo connected with senior receiver Jaden Lopes-Ribeiro for a 77-yard score with 1:46 left in the third that ended up being the game-tying touchdown. The Boxer defense shutout the Trojans in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
“It's hard to keep kids going after the playoffs. But it's great for them to finish it off like this,” Brockton first-year head coach Jailson Silva said. “BR is on the road, and it's a rivalry, it's Thanksgiving, nobody wants to lose it, and they beat us last year. So they had an extra incentive to come in and play.”
More:'The pride of our program': Randolph Football's linemen paved the way for the Super Bowl run
With his first Thanksgiving win as head coach, Silva and the Boxers improved their record to 5-6. After three straight losses to start the season, Brockton finished by winning five of its last eight and fighting to make the playoffs as a No. 14 seed.
Now Silva can hold the trophy for the first time on Turkey Day.
“I couldn't be happier to win my first Thanksgiving game with this group,” Silva said.
The loss drops the Trojans to 6-5 under first-year head coach Eian Bain. BR also got off to a slow 0-3 start, but turned that around to win six straight, including a home playoff win against Algonquin.
“Happy to be part of the rivalry. We hoped to turn the tide in the right direction today,” Bain said. “We won it last year, but not this year. We had to play more than we did. It just wasn't good enough today.”
