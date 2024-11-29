Overcoming obstacles How Tennis Canada plans to stay on track as a leading country in the sport





We've all heard the expression, it takes a village. Canada's achievements in tennis highlight the truth in that saying, as success in the sport has depended on a cohesive national effort, starting at the grassroots level. While the country has asserted itself in recent years as a powerful tennis nation with victories in the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, a Grand Slam title from Bianca Andreescu (US Open 2019) and recent WTA Finals champions Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffeits more It's more crucial than ever to ensure the building blocks are in place for future success. That is why Tennis Canada has prioritized a series of initiatives to ensure that it not only maintains its staying power as a strong tennis nation, but also secures a promising future for years to come. Community tennis court program all year round The Year-Round Community Tennis Courts Program aims to make tennis accessible to all Canadians year-round, with a particular emphasis on increasing youth participation. This is one of the most important initiatives shaping the future of tennis in Canada. The program aims to build 160 year-round tennis courts across up to 30 facilities by 2029. Before the start of the program, Canada lagged behind other top tennis countries in providing year-round access to the sport, with only 750 publicly accessible indoor courts across the country. This translates to only one court year-round for every 50,000 people, a stark contrast to global competitors. Now the program has received significant momentum, with an overwhelming 90% of Canadians agreeing that municipalities should work with Tennis Canada on this crucial initiative. Revitalizing Non-Community Courts In addition to its commitment to offering tennis courts year-round, Tennis Canada is also on a mission to revitalize its current outdoor courts. The Play Your Court program provides funding to local communities across Canada to revitalize existing outdoor courts. In partnership with the National Bank and Tennis Canada, the program works with municipalities to improve accessibility to the sport for all Canadians. With an investment of $3 million, the program plans to transform more than 100 outdoor courts by 2030. Prioritize inclusion and equity Another key priority for Tennis Canada is promoting gender equality at all levels of the sport. In collaboration with the National Bank, the organization wants to become a world leader in this field. It's a cause close to Canadian star Bianca Andreescu's heart. I hope that through this work we can inspire more women and girls to play tennis, lead a healthy lifestyle and even pursue a future in sports, both on and off the court, said the 2019 US Open champion. Andreescu has committed to the funding campaign and will match donations up to $50,000. There is also extensive support for wheelchair tennis players, helping them achieve success at major events such as the Paralympic Games, Parapan Am Games, World Team Cup and more. Benefits include travel and training assistance, on-the-road coaching, training camps, court privileges and access to sports specialists. Read: Wheelchair update – Rob Shaw finishes as top-ranked Canadian Tennis Canada has also invested in camps for youth from underserved communities, creating more opportunities for young players to access the sport.

