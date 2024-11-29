Protective cup had a huge dent in it





Mats Zuccarello of the NHL's Minnesota Wild suffered an unfortunate groin injury that the team says will keep him out for four weeks. Zuccarello, 37, left a recent game against the Montreal Canadiens after being hit in the groin in the first period. The longtime NHL right wing reportedly fell to the ground when the injury occurred and required assistance leaving the ice Fox sports. Zuccarello's teammate Marcus Foligno later confirmed this the 93X Half-Assed Morning Show“that Zuccarello was immediately taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for the injury. Foligno also told the morning show that Zuccarello's protective cup had a “huge dent” after being hit by the hockey puck. Mats Zuccarello #36 of the Minnesota Wild in a match on October 26, 2024.

Mitchell Leff/Getty

Fortunately for Zuccarello, whose teammates thought he would emerge from surgery without the testicle, doctors were able to save the organ during the procedure. We thought he was going to lose one nut, but it survived and he still has them both, the alternate captain of Foligno the Wild said. the 93X Half-Assed Morning Show“. “The poor guy got hit where the sun don't shine and his testicle ruptured,” Foligno added, saying Zuccarello “couldn't even lift anything” after the horrific injury. Never miss a story you sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. While the injury is ripe for jokes about where Zuccarello suffered the injury, Foligno said he waited until he knew his teammate was doing well before starting the banter. “It was hilarious. It's funny after he's back to normal,” Foligno said, specifically referring to Zuccarello's dented protective cup. Mats Zuccarello #36 of the Minnesota Wild in a game against the Dallas Stars on April 21, 2023.

David Berding/Getty

Speaking to reporters after the game in which his player suffered the unfortunate injury, Wild head coach John Hynes reportedly called Zuccarello an “extreme competitor” and “such an important part” of the team, according to ESPN. “He has great hockey sense and appreciates the power play,” Hynes continued. “But for me, the way he's come in and played this year, he's a real key guy. That said, he's also played for a long time. So I know when he comes back, he'll come back.” where he is.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/nhl-player-ruptures-testicle-after-taking-hockey-puck-to-the-groin-protective-cup-had-massive-dent-in-it-8753219 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos