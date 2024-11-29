Phillipsburg football can't regain momentum in OT loss to rival Easton

The one and only overtime period of the Phillipsburg High School football teams match against Easton Thursday afternoon served as a microcosm of the 117th edition of the rivalry game.

The Stateliners, who went on offense first after Easton won the coin toss and elected to start on defense, gained five yards on their first play of OT on a throw to the right sideline.

Pburg didn't gain any more yards on its next two plays, instead sending out reliable junior kicker Alexie Moreira for a 22-yard field goal attempt.

Moreira had hit all three of his previous field goal attempts this year, including a 46-yard game winner in the NJSIAA North 2, Group 4 sectional championship, and made 57 of 59 PATs with both misses blocked.

Maybe it was the slightly narrower uprights at Lafayette Colleges Fisher Stadium, the pressure of a rivalry game or a combination of both, but Moreira's kick went wide right.

The Red Rovers advanced seven yards on three consecutive runs, all to senior Will Day, before junior Noah Borluca, who had to wait a few painfully long minutes as both teams took a timeout, hit a 20-yard field goal and Easton's 17 yielded. -14 win.

“I love the kid,” Phillipsburg coach Frank Duffy said of Moreira. I love all our children. It was a great fight. Alexie, he won a match for us and unfortunately he didn't make it through the uprights. No one feels worse than that kid right now, but it's not just Alexie. It is a whole group effort. Unfortunately we just ended up on the wrong side of a great football match.

Duffy said he had no hesitation in sending off Moreira when the Stateliners faced fourth-ranked in extra time.

I felt a field goal was the right thing to do. Fourth place and the distance (five meters), I felt like it was the right choice, said the ninth-year coach.

Coupled with Moreira's consistency throughout the season, it made sense for Pburg to go for the field goal after the offense struggled mightily in the second half.

The Stateliners led 14-0 at halftime, but just five plays into the second half they lost two-time standout Matt Scerbo Jr. for the remainder of the match due to an apparent concussion.

Apart from the game after Scerbo Jr. went down, when fellow senior receiver/defensive back Felix Matos made a leaping, contested catch for a gain of 26, Phillipsburg didn't get a first the rest of the way and only gained nine more yards. on 16 offensive actions.

Scerbo Jr. appeared to be lobbying to return to the match on the sidelines in the second half. Duffy declined to comment on whether the coaching staff or athletic trainers made the decision to sign Scerbo Jr. to postpone.

We just weren't able to extend offensively, we got stuck, Duffy said of the momentum swing after the injury. Defensively we just couldn't make stops there. Hats off to Easton, they have a good football team. It came down to overtime, a classic, and unfortunately we were just on the wrong side of a classic.

The Stateliners restructured their secondary by moving Matos from safety to cornerback, opposite junior Jaysen Blacknall, and moving senior David Blount to safety.

Easton junior quarterback Cole Ordway found success against Pburg's zone-heavy defense, completing 19 of 34 passes for 211 yards.

Ordway completed passes to six different receivers, with the main target being fellow junior Andrew Biddle, who finished with seven catches for 90 yards.

They (Easton) were able to find some gaps in coverage, they did a good job, Duffy said. Quarterback was able to extend plays. They have done a good job with that.

Senior running back Dorian Thomas, who was named the game's offensive MVP, capped both of the Red Rovers' touchdown drives with five-yard rushing scores.

Thomas went over the left tackle to cap a 10-play, 77-yard drive with 3:10 left in the third quarter and got some help as teammates carried him into the end zone to cap a seven-play, 36 drive yard to close with 6. :01 left in the fourth quarter.

Phillipsburg struggled to move the ball through the air, senior quarterback Jett Genovese completing 5 of 12 passes for 47 yards, but got its ground game going in the first half.

Junior Sammy Dech, who led the Stateliners with 73 rushing yards on eight carries, scored from six yards on a throw with 6:24 left in the first quarter. Genovese added 38 yards on the ground, including a 35-yard keep up the middle to set up Dech's score, and had a four-yard touchdown with 2:55 left before halftime.

“We just executed well, made some adjustments and the guys ran hard,” Duffy said.

The Stateliners will now have to bounce back from the overtime loss, both physically and emotionally, before competing for the NJSIAA Group 4 championship.

Phillipsburg will play Winslow (13-0) at Rutgers on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

We have to regroup. “I have a resilient group here,” Duffy said. Luckily for them, they still have a game left to play and we have a chance to win a state title.

Just go home, enjoy the rest of the day with your family and then regroup, refocus and get back to work, Duffy added to his team after the match.

