Tennis world number 2 Swiatek receives a 1-month doping suspension DW 28-11-2024
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month ban after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart drug known as TMZ, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Thursday.
Swiatek failed an out-of-competition doping test in August.
The ITIA said it had accepted her explanation that the result was unintended and caused by the contamination of an unprescribed drug, melatonin, which Swiatek had taken for problems with jet lag and sleep.
The ITIA said it had determined her level of culpability was “at the lower end of the range, without significant fault or negligence.”
Players could in theory face much harsher penalties, up to lifelong bans in extremis, for violating doping rules.
Swiatek speaks of relief after the 'most difficult' experience in life so far
The 23-year-old Polish player, currently ranked No. 2 in the world and having spent most of the past year at the top of the charts, posted a video on social media discussing the past few months.
“This experience, the most difficult in my life so far, has taught me a lot,” Swiatek said, in Polish with English subtitles. “This whole thing will definitely stay with me for the rest of my life.”
The announcement effectively marks the end of proceedings against her, with Swiatek having already served most of the initial provisional one-month suspension in September and October, missing matches. She will now serve a further eight days during a break in competition to complete the sanction.
“The worst part was the uncertainty. I didn't know what was going to happen with my career, how things would end or if I would even be allowed to play tennis,” she said.
Looking ahead, Swiatek said the most important thing was that she could start the 2025 season “with a clean slate.”
Second case near the top of tennis this year
In March this year, Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked tennis player, failed tests for a steroid but was cleared in August, just before the start of the US Open, which he later won.
However, the World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed the ruling acquitting him.
Swiatek reached the top of the World Tennis Association (WTA) rankings for the first time in April 2022 and has occupied the No. 1 position for much of the time since, after losing the position to Aryna Sabalenka last month.
She defended her crown at the French Open this year and claimed bronze at the Paris Olympics, also played on the famous clay courts of Roland Garros.
World Tennis Association: Swiatek has 'strong commitment to fair play'
The WTA released a statement in support of the star player on Thursday.
“The WTA fully supports Iga at this difficult time. Iga has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to fair play and upholding the principles of clean sport, and this unfortunate incident highlights the challenges athletes face in navigating the use of medications and supplements,” the report said. .
The WTA said it remained “steadfast” in its support for clean sport and rigorous testing processes.
“We also emphasize that athletes must take every precaution to verify the safety and compliance of all products they use, as even unintentional exposure to banned substances can have significant consequences,” the report said.
ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said regulatory differences in Swiatek's native Poland helped explain the unwitting breach.
“Once the source of the TMZ was identified, it became clear that this was a very unusual example of a contaminated product, which is a regulated drug in Poland. However, the product does not have the same designation worldwide, and the fact that a product is a regulated drug in a particular country may not in itself be sufficient to prevent any form of culpability,” Moorhouse said.
Swiatek was also awarded the prize money she won, just under $160,000 or 150,000, at the Cincinatti Open in August, immediately after her positive test.
msh/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters)
