Women's hockey faces No. 4 Minnesota Duluth to wrap up non-conference action





BURLINTON, Vt. The Vermont women's hockey team (3-11-2, 2-7-2 WHEA) travels to Duluth, Minnesota for the final non-conference weekend series of the season, facing the No. 4 ranked Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs (8-5 -1, 7- 4-1 WCHA) on Friday (Nov. 29) and Saturday (Nov. 30) from AMSOIL Arena. Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 PM (CT), while Saturday's game starts at 3:00 PM (CT). Both games will be broadcast live on the BIG10+ network. RELATED LINKS

BIG10+ – Friday | Saturday

Live stats VERMONT OUTLOOK The last time the Catamounts faced off against a WCHA team on the road was for a weekend series with the Minnesota Gophers on January 12-13, 2018. Vermont emerged victorious 4-2 on January 12, 2018 against the Gophers, which saw the second win in program history against a WCHA opponent.

Vermont and Minnesota Duluth have only ever met once, when they faced off in Burlington, Virginia, from Gutterson Fieldhouse on November 25, 2017. The Bulldogs managed to pick up a 2-1 victory. UVM's loan goal came true Olivia Kilberg .

. Vermont is 2-22-2 all-time versus WCHA teams. The Catamounts will play in Duluth, Minnesota for the first time in program history.

The Catamounts dominated in the faceoff circle early in the season, ranking 9th in the nation in faceoff winning percentage with a 54% success rate, good for second in Hockey East. Evelyne Blais-Savoie leads the way in these wins for UVM and individually ranks 7th in the Nation and first in Hockey East with 199 total wins on the campaign.

leads the way in these wins for UVM and individually ranks 7th in the Nation and first in Hockey East with 199 total wins on the campaign. In Vermont's most recent game against Maine, Rose-Marie Brochu While securing her second goal of the season Kaylee Lewis scored her fourth assist of the season. Hailey Eikos also scored one assist, her third point of the campaign, tying her career high for points in a season.

While securing her second goal of the season scored her fourth assist of the season. also scored one assist, her third point of the campaign, tying her career high for points in a season. Ashley Kokavec has six points on two goals and four assists so far this season and ranks sixth among blue liners in Hockey East. Kokavec also leads the team with a +/- rating, achieving a +4 rating so far.

has six points on two goals and four assists so far this season and ranks sixth among blue liners in Hockey East. Kokavec also leads the team with a +/- rating, achieving a +4 rating so far. Jane Gervais leads every goalie in Hockey East in total saves, securing 340 saves so far on the season.

leads every goalie in Hockey East in total saves, securing 340 saves so far on the season. Lara Beecher leads the team in points and has earned eight so far with three goals and five assists, and is ranked 25th in Hockey East. EXPLORING THE BULLDOGS Minnesota Duluth is 8-5-1 overall and 7-4-1 in WCHA play, with a record of 4-2-0 at home and 4-3-1 on the road. The Bulldogs are currently ranked fourth in the country and enter the weekend series ranked third in their conference.

The Bulldogs recently won a weekend series with Bemidji State University, defeating the Beavers 10-1.

Minnesota Duluth has the second-highest power play percentage in the WCHA, scoring on the power play 27.3% of the time.

Duluth is led by graduate student Clara Van Wieren, who has posted a team-high 14 points on five goals and a team-high nine assists. Not far behind is fellow graduate Olivia Wallin, who scores 13 points on six goals and seven assists.

Wallin is one of three WCHA players to record a hat trick this season. For news and updates about the Vermont women's hockey program, follow @UVMwhockey on Instagram, X and Facebook, and visit UVMathletics.com.



TheWindjammer Inn and Conference Centeris the presenting sponsor of the UVM women's hockey program

