



Lucy Harrison has played a major role in the rise of the Warren girls tennis program. In her junior year, in which she qualified for the District 10 3A singles semifinals and the D10 doubles semifinals, she was named a District 10 and Region 2 all-star. "We are extremely proud of Lucy and excited to see her get the honor she deserves," said Warren coach Thomas Pellegrino, whose Dragons finished 9-6 overall. "She had a great season, making district runs in both singles and doubles – with partner Alannah Garza – reaching the semifinals of both events." In the singles quarterfinals at Westwood Racquet Club in Erie, Harrison Riley defeated Erie High's Gloystein 8-5 after losing twice to Gloystein during the regular season. Despite losing 3-6, 3-6 in the semifinals to eventual 3A champion Hannah Nichols of Fairview, "Lucy played some of her best tennis of the season, with almost every match going to a deuce," said Pellegrino. Gloystein and Nichols were both voted to the Region 2 first team, while Harrison was named to the second team. "As a three-year starter, Lucy is already one of the winningest players to ever come out of the girls tennis program," said Pellegrino, "and we are excited to see what she can achieve in her final season next year." In the doubles quarterfinals, Harrison and Garza came from behind to win a tiebreaker against McDowell to advance to the semifinals, where they fell to eventual runner-up Fairview. "I am shocked and honored" said Harrison, who was also named to the all-D10 all-stars by the Erie Times-News. "This really feels like all the hard work is paying off. The Warren girls tennis team is the best, most motivating and supportive group in all of Warren High. Thomas feels like a best friend who is always there to support you during tough losses and ensure that you can concentrate when necessary. My entire team of amazing athletes and I have been working non-stop and pushing each other day in and day out. I am so grateful for everything and can't wait for an even bigger and better senior season." Region 2 All-Stars FIRST TEAM Singles Riley Gloystein – Erie – 12 Hannah Nichols – Fairview – 12 Finleigh Handzel – Preparation of the Cathedral – 11 Paige Patsy – Preparing the Cathedral – 10 Double Preparing for the cathedral: Lilli Beuchert (12) and Margaret Prichard (12) Fairview: Delaney Gehrlein (12) and Reagan Gehrlein (11) SECOND TEAM Singles Lina Warrier – McDowell – 12 Mackenzee Jewell – Fairview – 11 Lucy Harrison – Warren – 11 Arden Claudio – Erie High – 12 Double Fairview: Parinita Satheesh (12) and Jenna Szklenski (10) McDowell: Eileen Cui (10) and Madison Stephens (12) McDowell: Jayoung Kim (12) and Asheen Udgiri (11) Regional Champion – Cathedral Preparation Region Player of the Year – Paige Patsy, Cathedral Prep The teams from all regions and regional players of the year were voted on by the coaches of the region.

