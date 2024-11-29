Hockey Set for Friendship Four – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website





SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame hockey team is set to make their international debut as they compete in the 2024 Friendship Four. The Irish will take on the Harvard Crimson on the first night of the two-day tournament and rise day two versus Boston University of Merrimack. The annual tournament is held at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland and features four teams, historically from Hockey East and ECAC. The 2024 tournament will mark the first time a Big Ten Conference team will participate. SERIES OVERVIEW

Opponent: Friendship Four | November 29-30

Location: Belfast, Northern Ireland | SSE Arena

Schedule: Fri. 7pm GMT/2pm ET | Fed up. To be determined

TV: NESN/ESPN+ (US) | TSN+ (Canada)

Live stats: FightingIrish.com

Radio: fightirish.com/radioaffiliates/

Game Notes: Notre Dame FAST HITS Notre Dame will go abroad for the first time in program history as they will join Boston University, Harvard and Merrimack in the 2024 Friendship Four.

The team spent the past week outside of North America, exploring Dublin and Belfast, learning the history of both cities and enjoying the experience as a team for some time.

Notre Dame has unveiled a special jersey that can be worn for both matches, paying tribute to the country they have traveled to and the history of both Ireland and Northern Ireland. The navy blue sweater with gold details reflects the colors of the university, while the numbers and letters are inspired by the centuries-old Book of Kells.

A unique Celtic knot adorns both shoulders of the sweater. In honor of the location of the match, Notre Dame in Belfast sits atop the knot. The knot is twisted into the shape of hockey sticks and face-off circles, representing the face-off of two opponents.

The historic Hockey East/ECAC tournament will feature the first Big Ten Conference team when Notre Dame participates.

ND will face Harvard on the first night of the tournament with puck delivery at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to play the winner of BU/Merrimack the following night. The loser of both matches will compete against each other in a matinee consolation match on Saturday afternoon.

In just eight all-time meetings between Notre Dame and Harvard, the Irish have two wins. The two teams are set for just their second meeting of this millennium, with the other coming home during the 2015-2016 season. Friday's game will mark their third meeting at a neutral site.

The Irish and Terriers have met 18 times in program history prior to this tournament, including a split a season ago. Notre Dame leads all-time at 9-7-2. If the teams were to meet on day two of the tournament, it would be their third meeting at a neutral venue.

Notre Dame and Merrimack have met fourteen times in program history, with their most recent meeting coming in a two-game series in North Andover, Massachusetts, where they split 1-1. Notre Dame won game one of that series 2-1 and is currently 8-5-1 against the Warriors.

In their most recent outing, Blake Biondi recorded a goal and two assists for his career-best points total in an Ireland jersey. The graduated forward now has seven points this season, after three goals and four assists. The Hermantown, Minnesota native's three points tied his previous best set twice over UMD. NOTRE DAME vs. HARVARD The two teams have met eight times since Notre Dame hockey began. The very first meeting between Harvard and Notre Dame took place in 1926-27 at the Boston Arena (now Matthews Arena), the oldest arena still in use for ice hockey, and the original home of the National Hockey League's Boston Bruins.

Notre Dame and Harvard last met in 2015-16 for their only game at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Friday's meeting will mark just the second between the two teams in the 2000s.

In the history of the series, the Irish have averaged 4.50 goals per game.

