College football picks, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for NCAA top 25 games on Black Friday
Week 14 kicks off on Black Friday with a packed slate of games, culminating in key conference clashes and rivalry showdowns as teams set their sights on the postseason. Four ranked teams will be in action all day, but beyond that there are some key matches to keep an eye on.
For example, Wisconsin hosts Minnesota at noon on CBS. The Badgers are looking to extend their streak of 22 consecutive seasons with a bowl appearance, while Minnesota has a chance to win seven games for the third time in four years under coach PJ Fleck.
Also at noon, Colorado can keep its limited Big 12 hopes alive with a win against Oklahoma State. In the afternoon, Ole Miss looks to bounce back and end the year on a high note against rival Mississippi State. Stanford and San Jose State also close out their regular seasons with an interesting non-conference clash on CBS.
In the evening period, Georgia has a chance to build momentum heading into the SEC Championship Game against rival Georgia Tech, which already has one top-10 win to its name after beating Miami earlier this season.
Make sure to stay with CBS Sports all day Friday college football coverage from the opening kick-off. Let's take a look at our expert picks for the best games on Black Friday with the cited picks of the best sports betting apps available.
Minnesota and Wisconsin
Afternoon | CBS,Paramount+ with ShowtimeCBSSports.com,CBS Sports App—The Big Ten West lives on, only in spirit. The expected point total for this game on the sports betting app is absurdly low, and for good reason. Neither Wisconsin nor Minnesota has what we would normally call an explosive offense. In fact, the Golden Gophers have only seven scrimmage plays of more than 30 yards, which is by far the fewest in the FBS. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is averaging just 24 points per game, which is in the bottom third of the Big Ten and well below the national average. It will be a battle for both teams to consistently find the end zone.Pick: Under 43 (Caesars Sportsbook) –Will Backus
Oklahoma State at No. 25 Colorado
Afternoon | ABC,fubo(Try for free) —Colorado has one of the best offenses in the Big 12 and Oklahoma State plays worse defense than anyone. This will be a pride game for the Cowboys as they try to avoid a winless conference against a highly touted opponent, and freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith showed real promise in opening up the running game for Ollie Gordon. The Buffs have too much firepower to allow OSU to pull off the upset, but expect plenty of scoring.Pick: Over 65.5 (Fanatics Sportsbook) –Shehan Jeyarajah
Oregon State ranked No. 11 in Boise State
Afternoon | Fox,fubo(Try for free) — This one is difficult to handicap. Both Boise State and Oregon State have been erratic this year. Yes, the Broncos win a lot, but two of their last three wins have come on one possession against teams with a losing record. Oregon State, meanwhile, went from a 28-0 loss to then 2-7 Air Force to defeating former top-25 Washington State in the honorary Pac-12 Championship Game in the span of a week. Both have plenty to play for, too: Oregon State is in the bowl game, while Boise State is trying to stay in good standing for the College Football Playoff. One area of concern for Oregon State is the fact that it is giving up 178.2 yards rushing per game and now faces the nation's best running back in Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty. All this to say that Boise State will win this game, but it will probably be closer than Vegas seems to think. Pick: Oregon State +18.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook) –Will Backus
Mississippi State at number 14 Ole Miss
3:30 PM | ABC,fubo(Try for free) —You could argue that Ole Miss will be on fire, motivated by the loss to Florida and looking to assuage its frustrations with rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. I understand the sentiment, but strange things happen in this rivalry, and I suspect the Rebels' disappointment at missing the playoff will lead to a flatter-than-expected performance. That's not to say the Bulldogs will win or get close, but Mississippi State's performance in previous road games at Texas, Georgia and Tennessee (all covers) provides enough evidence to believe Jeff Lebby will keep this one within the margins.Pick: Mississippi State +26 (DraftKings Sportsbook) –Brandon Marcello
Stanford at San Jose State
4:00 PM | CBS,Paramount+ with ShowtimeCBSSports.com,CBS Sports App—With a win, Stanford can surpass its win total from last season and build positive momentum heading into the offseason. After an emotional rivalry loss to Cal, Stanford should be motivated to finish the season strong against a Northern California rival. If the Cardinal can find a way to contain Nash, they will need to cover and win outright as a slight underdog on sports betting apps.Pick: Stanford +3 (Fanatics Sportsbook) –Cameron Salerno
Georgia Tech ranked #7 Georgia
7:30 PM| ABC,fubo(Try for free) —It wouldn't be a surprise if Georgia Tech is playful early in this game, so if you wanted to take the Yellow Jackets +10.5 in the first half, that could be an option. But I think the talent gap will be exposed over the course of four quarters and the Bulldogs will look to close out their home schedule with another emphatic win. Georgia's offense can get off to a slow start, but once they start leaning on defense, they can put up points quickly. That's where I think a close game becomes comfortable against the spread coverage later in the second half. Pick: Georgia -19.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook) — Chip Patterson
