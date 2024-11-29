



Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month ban after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart drug known as TMZ, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Thursday. Swiatek failed an out-of-competition drug test in August, and the ITIA accepted her explanation that the result was unintentional and caused by contamination of a non-prescription drug, melatonin, which Swiatek was taking for problems with jet lag and sleep. Her fault level was found to be at the lower end of the range and there was no significant fault or negligence, the ITIA said. Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension in a doping case, it was reported in November 2024. REUTERS This is the second recent high-profile doping case in the tennis world: the highest-ranking man, Jannik Sinner, failed two tests for a steroid in March and was cleared in August, just before the start of the US Open, where he then went to went to. victory for his second Grand Slam title of the season. Swiatek is a 23-year-old from Poland who was ranked No. 1 for most of the past two seasons but is now ranked No. 2. She won the French Open in June for her fifth major championship and took home a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in early August. TMZ is the drug that is central the case involving 23 Chinese swimmers who remained eligible despite testing positive for performance enhancers in 2021. Swiatek formally admitted to the anti-doping rule violation on Wednesday and accepted her punishment. She was already provisionally suspended from September 22 to October 4 because she missed three tournaments during the post-US Open hard court swing in Asia: the Korea Open, the China Open and the Wuhan Open. Iga Swiatek won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. AP That temporary ban was ended after her appeal showed that her test result inadvertently resulted from contaminated melatonin. Since the final agreement was a one-month suspension, she will now serve the remaining eight days while there is no competition and can return to play from December 4. Swiatek was also fined $158,944 that she earned for her semifinal match at the Cincinnati Open in August, the event immediately following the positive test. Iga Swiatek will participate in the US Open in August 2024. Getty Images Once the source of the TMZ was identified, it became clear that this was a very unusual case of a contaminated product, which is a regulated drug in Poland. However, the product does not have the same designation worldwide, and the fact that a product is a regulated drug in one country may not in itself be enough to prevent any level of culpability, said ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse. Taking into account the nature of the drug and all the circumstances, it puts that error at the lower end of the scale, Moorhouse said. This case is an important reminder to tennis players of the strict liability nature of the World Anti-Doping Code and the importance of players carefully considering the use of supplements and medications.

