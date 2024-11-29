



A BOURNEMOUTH The language school has taken a vacant building in the city center and breathed new life into it. Bright School of English has moved facilities to the floors above the old HSBC bank in Old Christchurch Away. After the opening in October, the new location was found because the language school needed extra space. And director Ben Morgan said the work, which includes updating the inside and creating rooms from a large open space, is an investment of €35,000 and a lot of time and effort. (Image: Daily Ultrasound) (Image: Daily Ultrasound) (Image: Daily Ultrasound) For (Image: clear) He said: We needed something bigger for our juniors and our previous venue in Wootton Gardens [off Old Christchurch Road] was too small. And what we did is move the school to a better part of the city, which was a year in the making. A new and very large student lounge is the centerpiece of Bright's new home, with table tennis, pool, table football, a TV and seating areas. Some schools have table tennis in their student lounge, others have pool. No one has both. It's a beautiful space and it's really unique what we have here, Ben added. The student lounge also faces south, our old one doesn't, and it was freezing so on a nice winter morning like this it's fantastic. Brights School of English currently has students from Italy, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and France, mainly over the age of 16. (Image: Daily Ultrasound) (Image: Daily Ultrasound) (Image: Daily Ultrasound) And all those students bring their money to spend in the local economy, Ben noted. He said: There are 31 Italian students at the school at the moment and they all need accommodation so they are booked into the Trouville Hotel. We hired a bus for them from Laguna, they eat their lunch at El Murrino further away. It's all a huge amount of foreign currency coming into town. Host families for the language students can also host up to 800. The Bright School of English is accredited by the British Council and offers a variety of courses for overseas students with prices ranging from 190 to 300 per week. Before the pandemic, the international education sector was said to be worth $300 million to the local economy, with around 50,000 students a year coming to Bournemouth and Pool area.

