Virat Kohli's Under-19 teammate retires from cricket | Cricket news





Siddarth Kaul (Photo credits: NEW DELHI: Former Indian pacer Siddarth Kaul, who was part of Virat Kohli's title-winning Under-19 ODI World Cup squad in 2008, announced his retirement as a professional cricket sharing an emotional message on social media.

Reflecting on a journey that started on the cricket fields of Punjab, Kaul, now 34, expressed immense gratitude for realizing his childhood dream of representing India.

In 2018, he achieved his T20I cap (No. 75) and ODI cap (No. 221), milestones he cherished deeply.

“When I was a child playing cricket on the fields in Punjab, I had one dream: a dream to represent my country. In 2018, by God's grace, I received my India Cap Number 75 in the T20i team and Cap Number 221 in The ODI team has now come to highlight my career in India and announce my retirement. Words cannot express my gratitude for the love and support I have received through all the highs and lows of my career.” , Kaul wrote on X.

“I would like to thank God for the path laid out for me; the fans for the endless support; my parents and family for the sacrifices and trust you have given me, especially during the injuries and low points; my teammates over the years for the memories and friendships in the dressing room; BCCI for fulfilling a young child's dream of representing India and winning the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and receiving my T20i and ODI caps in 2018! Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL franchises for giving me memories of a lifetime; and last but not least, the @pcacricketassociation for giving me the opportunity to make my First Class debut in 2007 and supporting me; from me throughout my career.

“Without all your support, I wouldn't be the person I am today. I don't know what the future holds, but I look back on this chapter with only good memories and now on to the next chapter. Thank you again,” he concluded . , praising the support he has received from the fans.

