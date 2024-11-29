Sports
Illinois football is expected to chase away the four-star linebacker recruit from Ohio
Illinois football's class of 2025 is far from over as the program continues to work on building a top-50 group.
A few months ago I remember typing that I thought the Illini would need to enter the transfer portal to get the class of 2025 a good group. Although we had good players, the numbers were not there and there were not many players left that the Orange and Blue could include in the program.
Slowly but surely, Bret Bielema started working his magic. Illinois landed tight end Logan Farrell from Arlington Heights. We then went in and turned over JJ Hirdes from West Michigan and Tywan Cox from South Florida. Hirdes and Cox are two of our top seven commits so far.
It appears Bielema isn't done turning things around either. A new Crystal Ball prediction was submitted on Wednesday for Purdue commit Grant Beerman. With a six-out-of-ten confidence rating, 247Sports writer Jermey Werner believes Illinois can turn Beerman around and bring him into the program.
This would be a pretty big turnaround for the Illini. Beerman is a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker from Lakota West High School in Ohio. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 436 player in the class of 2025. He is also the nation's No. 47 linebacker and the No. 15 player coming out of Ohio.
Illinois wasn't even in the mix for Beerman when he originally took his official visits. He made stops at Cincinnati, Michigan State, West Virginia and Purdue before finally landing with the Boilermakers in early July.
The Illini then snuck in and started working. At the beginning of November we officially visited Beerman. This sparked a great relationship between the two parties, and now Beerman is expected to establish a new home in Champaign.
I have been following Illinois recruiting for a long time. Frankly, we are usually the program that causes recruits to be poached. Teams see we're struggling, and they swoop in and take our best recruits with them.
The shoe is now on the other foot. Illinois is no longer a losing program as we have had two eight-win campaigns in three seasons. Bielema is playing the recruiting game well, and he has been able to turn over quite a few recruits this recruiting cycle.
So far, I believe Illinois has managed to beat four players in the 17-player class. The first recruit to transfer to the Illini was cornerback Robert Jones III. At the beginning of June 2024, he committed to the state of North Carolina. Later that month he left for Illinois.
Tight end Logan Farrell was the next player to go to Champaign. As of December 2023, he was committed to North Carolina. In October 2024, Farrell decided to change paths and come to Illinois.
I mentioned the last two earlier. Both offensive tackle JJ Hirdes and safety Tywan Cox reversed their commitments from Western Michigan and South Florida, respectively.
A tap from Beerman would score five for Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff. That would be an impressive number. As we move forward National Signing Day, we need to prevent this from happening to us. I hope that we have our affairs in order and that nothing changes for the worse.
