Sagramsingh ends perfect season | Local sports

ZAYDEN SAGRAMSINGH completed a perfect season in style in the Under 9 and 11 age groups last weekend with his third double crown.
The southpaw joined Imani Edwards-Taylor and Josiah Joseph as the players who captured two titles in the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association's Tobago Open Tournament at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.
In consecutive round-robin events, Sagramsingh won both matches in three consecutive matches in the Under-9 division, and won 12 of the 13 matches he played in his three matches in the Under-11 category.
The protg of five-time national champion Reeza Burke also didn't lose a game en route to capturing these two titles at the Silver Bowl Championships in May and the National Championships in August.
Edwards-Taylor defeated her Queens Park Cricket Club (QPCC) teammate Jnai Samuel for both the Under-19 and Women's Open titles.
However, the country's top-ranked player was fortunate to reach the women's final as she came very close to defeat in three consecutive matches in the semi-finals before clawing her way back into the lead of former Guyana National Champion Thuraia Thomas (11-13, 8). -11, 12-10, 11-7, 13-11.
The two had also met in the Under-19 semi-finals and Edwards-Taylor had comfortably prevailed 11-5, 3-11, 11-7, 11-9 over the student from the University of the West Indies (St .Augustin).
The daughter of former national champion Astra Edwards defeated Samuel 11-8, 11-9, 11-7 in the final and later won their clash 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 for the open crown.
After losing her first six major finals, Edwards-Taylor has come alive this year, winning three major titles: the Classified Championships, Silver Bowl, Tobago Open and losing to France-based Chloe Fraser in the final of the other Nationals Championships.
Top player Samuel under 15 did not walk away empty-handed last weekend, as after recovering from 2-0, Jerisse Elder lost 7-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-1, 14-12 in the semi-final of her age group. she Elizabeth Rajah 11-9, 11-6, 11-9 for gold.
After winning the Silver Bowl and Nationals, Rajah completed an Under-13 sweep by winning both matches in three straight matches in a straight round-robin event.
Runner-up Zuri Radge Coomar won all three matches without dropping a match in a straight round-robin event for the Under-11 title.
Debutant Gabriella Basso defeated Everleigh McKenna 11-4, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10 in the Under-9 final, but the national age group champion exacted revenge by winning the battle in four games before a little later turned out to be. third place in the Under-11 category.
After a hard-fought 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 4-11, 11-3 semi-final victory over Wayne Oudit, Silver Bowl defeated Over-50 and national Over-60 champion Franklyn Seechan Express reporter Kwame Laurence 11-8, 11-3, 7-11, 11-7 in the final of the Masters (50+). And Josiah Joseph defeated national age champion Sekel McIntosh in three straight matches for the Under-15 title, and top-ranked Nicholas OYoung in four for the Under-19 title.
Southpaws won five titles at the Tobago Open as, in addition to Edwards-Taylor and Sagramsingh's two, Guyana's Shermar Britton defeated top-ranked Yuvraaj Dookram in an all-Parkites men's final.