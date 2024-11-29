Tulane vs. Memphis picks, odds, spread, line: 2024 college football predictions, best bets from proven model

The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave will look for their 19th straight conference victory when they host the Memphis Tigers on Thursday night. Tulane (9-2) already has a date with Army for next week's AAC Championship Game, but it would like to finish its conference with a perfect 8-0 record and stay in the College Football Playoff hunt by eliminating the Tigers to change gear. Tulane currently has a long shot of +410 to make the 12-team field. Memphis (9-2) would love nothing more than spoilers, reaching double figures in consecutive years for the first time in program history. Both teams had a bye last week.

Kickoff is at 7:30 PM ET from Benson Field at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. The Green Wave is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Memphis vs. Tulane via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 54.5 points.

Tulane vs. Memphis spread: Tulane -13.5

Tulane vs. Memphis over/under: 54.5 points

Tulane vs. Memphis moneyline: Tulane -513, Memphis +382

Why Memphis can cover

The Tigers simply bludgeon opponents to the ground. They are coming off back-to-back games with over 200 rushing yards, in addition to four such games in their last five outings. Mario Anderson Jr.'s 1,115 rushing yards rank third in the AAC, while his 18 total touchdowns rank seventh in all of college football. His backup, Brandon Thomas, could start for many teams and has recorded at least eight rushing touchdowns in each of the past four seasons. He's scored six times in his last six games, and in addition to his skill around the goal line, he's a big-play threat, averaging 6.3 yards per rush.

As strong as Memphis is on the ground, it is just as effective at controlling the other team's run game. Only one AAC team is allowing less than the Tigers' 3.8 yards per rush allowed. The team gave up just 28 rushing yards in its last game, marking the fourth time in 2024 that it has held an opponent to under 40 rushing yards. The Tigers are also opportunistic on that side of the ball, as they average 1.9 points per game – second-highest in the conference.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane is as balanced as any team in the country, and it shows in the fact that the Green Wave ranks fourth in the country in scoring offense and 10th in scoring defense. That makes it the only Group of Five team ranked in the top 10 of both, and the Green Wave are coming off perhaps their most complete game. They defeated a Navy team that was only ranked in October with a 35-0 win prior to their bye.

The Midshipmen averaged 259.1 rushing yards entering the game, but couldn't even reach 100 yards against Tulane. The Green Wave held Navy to just 2.9 yards per carry, had two takeaways and played turnover-free ball on offense. Protecting the ball has been a strength for Tulane all season, as the team has had just three giveaways in the past eight games, all of which have resulted in wins.

How Tulane vs. Memphis picks to make

