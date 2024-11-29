Teen hockey player killed by stray bullet while driving home from game in St. Louis





A 16-year-old has died after being struck by a stray bullet on a St. Louis highway last weekend. Colin Brown was hit Saturday evening as he was driven home in his father's car after playing a hockey game, CBS affiliate KMOV-TV reports this. The high school student died Wednesday at a hospital, police said. Police spokesman Mitch McCoy called it a “rare” situation in which someone in the city is struck by a stray bullet. No arrests have been made, but police have received tips and new video evidence. Lily Paniucki told KMOV-TV she was in downtown St. Louis for a friend's birthday party when she heard Brown's father screaming for help. She told the station she jumped in to perform CPR. Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday. Devastated to learn of the death of Colin Brown, a 16-year-old who was tragically shot while driving home from his hockey game on I-55. The lawlessness plaguing St. Louis must stop, and the criminal responsible for this tragedy must be held accountable. Claudia and I are… pic.twitter.com/fqBKItmU4O — Governor-elect Mike Kehoe (@LtGovMikeKehoe) November 27, 2024 Mitch McCoy, spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said Brown's organs were donated, the station reported. “This donation is an example of the type of young man Colin and the type of family he grew up in. Their steadfast commitment to serving those around them – should inspire us all,” McCoy said. St. Louis police are asking anyone with information to come forward. More than 200 people attended a vigil for Brown on Monday, and members of his hockey team gathered to remember him on Wednesday. The St. Louis Blues plan to hold a moment of silence before their hockey game on Saturday. Our hearts are broken following the death of Colin Brown, a CBC and Affton Americans hockey player who was tragically shot while driving home from his game on November 23. Our thoughts are with Brown's family, friends and teammates during this time. Our organization will… pic.twitter.com/IaBlFr5AeC — St.Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 27, 2024 “He's the first guy you pat when you're in trouble and the first guy to compliment you when you're awake,” Blake Ryan, assistant coach of Brown's team, told the St; Louis Post-Shipping. “He was a natural leader and was always quick to do the right thing.” Missouri Governor-elect Mike Kehoe offered his condolences to Brown's family social media message. “Devastated to learn of the death of Colin Brown, a 16-year-old who was tragically shot while driving home from his hockey game on I-55,” Kehoe said. “The lawlessness facing St. Louis must stop, and the criminal responsible for this tragedy must be held accountable.” More from CBS News

