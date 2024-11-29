How to watch Friendship Four hockey 2024: full TV schedule, channel, live stream for Northern Ireland university tournament

After a year's absence, the Friendship Four returns with their mid-season college hockey tournament in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Four clubs will fly across the Atlantic Ocean to play in the only NCAA Division I tournament outside North America. The 2024 group consists of Boston University, Merrimack, Harvard and Notre Dame. Boston University is the only ranked team in the USCHO.com poll (No. 13).
TheTerriers will play Hockey East foe Merrimack in the first game. Notre Dame and Harvard will also face each other, and the second round will be determined by winners and losers.
Regardless of who finishes first in the 2024 tournament, it will be a winner for the first time. Boston University was runner-up in 2018, but no other team participated in this year's international tournament. Quinnipiac is the most recent champion in 2022.
All four matches will take place at the SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30.
The Sporting News has all the details on how to watch the 2024 Friendship Four hockey games.
How to watch Friendship Four hockey 2024
- TV channel:N/A
- Live stream:ESPN+(US) | TSN+ (Canada)
There will be no national TV broadcasts of the Friendship Four, so fans will be limited to livestreams. Fans can watch all four matches of the 2024 Friendship Four ESPN+.
Fans in Canada can watch Friendship Four games on TSN+.
Friendship Four hockey 2024 schedule
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|Live stream
|November 29
|Merrimack vs. Boston University
|9 o'clock
|ESPN+
|November 29
|Harvard vs. Notre Dame
|2 p.m
|ESPN+
|November 30
|TBD versus TBD
|TBD
|ESPN+
|November 30
|TBD versus TBD
|To be determined
|ESPN+
