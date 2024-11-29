Macalester College – Assistant Coach, Men's and Women's Tennis







Overview The Assistant Men's and Women's Tennis Coach supports the head coach and student-athletes in all facets of operating a competitive NCAA Division III program. This includes coaching games, planning and attending practices, developing student-athletes, conducting game day operations and recruiting prospective student-athletes. Travel for away games and compliance with NCAA and MIAC rules are also necessary. This position is expected to work 17 hours per week during the 15 week season. For more information about compensation, see below. About the department:

The Macalester College Athletic Department promotes a supportive, challenging environment for student-athletes, emphasizing both academic and athletic excellence. As an NCAA Division III institution and member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (MIAC), the department prioritizes competitive success, developmental growth and community involvement. The department strives to provide a holistic, well-rounded experience for student-athletes to excel in their sports while preparing them for success beyond Macalester. Read more about Macalester Athletics here. Responsibilities Assisting with coaching during matches and training and making strategic decisions to improve team performance.

Accompany teams to games and practices off campus.

Build positive relationships with student-athletes and understand their academic and athletic obligations.

If necessary, prepare to bat on the field during practice sessions.

Participate in the recruitment of potential student-athletes

Adhere to NCAA, MIAC and Macalester College compliance requirements.

Support department and university initiatives through active participation. Qualifications Strong tennis background with teaching, coaching and playing skills.

High school diploma/GED required; Preferably a bachelor's degree.

13 years of experience in college or competitive club coaching.

Valid driver's license required; USPTA or USPTR certification preferred.

Proficiency in basic computer use and social media platforms. Compensation: This position will receive a stipend of $5,100, payable over the duration of the 15-week season. Satisfactorily completing a criminal background check is a condition of employment. Application Guidelines: For best consideration, please submit your cover letter and resume via the Macalester employment opportunities web page before November 26. Interviews will begin after this date and this position will be posted until filled. Jaclyn Howard

Manager Talent Acquisition

[email protected] Macalester College – Institutional Overview Founded in 1874, Macalester College provides students with the inspiration, insight and experience to become successful and ethical leaders. Located in thriving St. Paul, Minnesota, Macalester enrolls more than 2,000 students from across the country and around the world. Macalester is a leading liberal arts college known for its student service and celebration of internationalism. At Macalester we look at our employees through a holistic lens of the whole person. Through comprehensive benefits and wellness programs, we provide and empower our community members to grow and care for themselves, their families and each other. Our true commitment to community building and social justice exemplify these ideals. Macalester College continually prioritizes a culturally diverse and pluralistic community. We value individuals of all backgrounds and lived experiences. Our rich mix of people with different identities reinforces our strong commitment to multiculturalism and global citizenship. We are looking for candidates who reflect and strengthen our campus environment. Macalester invites and encourages anyone to apply who would add depth to our community, including people of all sexual orientations, races, ethnicities, national origins, genders, religions, abilities and ages. – Advertisement –

