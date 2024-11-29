In a tragic incident in Pune, a 35-year-old cricketer suddenly collapsed and died of a heart attack during a Lucky Builders and Young XI cricket match at the Garware Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (November 27). The entire incident was caught on camera as the match was broadcast live on television. Cricketer complains of chest pain, collapses and dies on the spot during a live match, with the entire ordeal caught on camera

Imran Patel, a professional cricketer, who is known for his all-round skills, opened the batting for Lucky Builders. After hitting a boundary on the last ball of the sixth over, Imran experienced pain in the left side of the chest. He grabbed his gloves and rubbed his chest before crouching down.

The right-handed batsman then complained to the umpires and was seen talking to some opposition fielders. He tried his best to continue hitting, but the pain was too much. The referees advised him to inform the opposition captain, which he did. All the while, Imran continued to experience pain in the left side of his chest. He was also seen shaking his left arm, thinking it may have been a muscle injury.

After a while, he finally decided to walk off the field, but as he walked back to the field he collapsed, with all the field players running towards him.

Imran was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

No medical history

He had no history of any medical condition, said Naseer Khan, another cricketer. He was in good physical condition. In fact, he was an all-rounder who loved the game. Were all still in shock.

Imran leaves behind a wife and three daughters, the youngest of whom is only four months old. A huge crowd turned up late on Wednesday for his last rites near Maulana Azad College.

Imran owned a cricket team, had a real estate company and ran a juice shop. His death was eerily similar to that of cricketer Habib Shaikhs, who also died while playing a match, on September 7 in Pune. Habib had diabetes.