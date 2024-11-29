Contract details for Oklahoma State football coach





Mike Gundy is in the midst of his worst season for Oklahoma State football, raising questions about the future of the Cowboys. Oklahoma State (3-8, 0-8 Big 12) is on a three-game losing streak and will miss a bowl game for the first time since 2005, Gundy's first year at the helm. The Cowboys opened the season as one of the top contenders in the Big 12, but have yet to win a conference game ahead of their season finale against Colorado. REQUIRED READING:Oklahoma State football's large senior class has led to a big question: How will it rebuild? While Gundy said he plans to return next season, things can change quickly in college football, as we know. There's no way the old ladies are going to let me retire, Gundy said after OSU's loss to Texas Tech in Week 13. I have as much energy now as I did when I took this job. Most of you think I'm crazy, which I am, but when I get up at about 4:30 in the morning, I start thinking about football. And even though we're in a really tough situation here that we haven't been in for 18 years, I'm excited to come to work tomorrow and find a way to beat Colorado. Here are Gundy's buyout and contract details, should he be unexpectedly fired after his 20th season as the Cowboys' coach: REQUIRED READING:Mike Gundy plans to become Oklahoma State football coach in 2025. Can he fix the Cowboys? Mike Gundy buyout As of Dec. 1, 2024, Gundy would be owed $25,359,375 if he were fired, according to his contract obtained by the USA TODAY Network. That number is 75% of what he is due to be paid under two separate contract agreements, as he is under contract through December 31, 2028, unless his current five-year contract is extended, which is set for each January 1, unless he is on the is notified. . Oklahoma State would pay Gundy in monthly installments until December 31, 2028 if he were fired. Mike Gundy contract Gundy is currently on a five-year rollover contract, which will be extended for a season every January 1. He earned $7.75 million in 2024. Gundy's contract will be extended for another season on January 1, 2025, along with his $125,000 annual raise. Mike Gundy record Here's a look at Gundy's year-over-year record at Oklahoma State: 2005: 4-7

