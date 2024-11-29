2024 college football Week 14 picks spread, top trends, odds: Vegas expert reveals predictions





Rivalry Week is here and the Week 14 college football schedule is packed with games that will impact the conference title and the College Football Playoff. One of the biggest is the Lone Star Showdown between No. 3 Texas and No. 20 Texas A&M, with the former Big 12 rivals meeting in their first-ever SEC matchup. A&M's loss to Auburn dented their playoff hopes, but they still have a path if they can beat the Longhorns. The latest Week 14 college football odds via SportsLine consensus list the Longhorns as 5.5-point road favorites. Other key college football lines this weekend include No. 7 Georgia (-19.5) vs. Georgia Tech, No. 13 Alabama (-11.5) vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl and No. 2 Ohio State (-20.5 ) in The Game. against Michigan. Make sure you do that before locking in the Week 14 college football picks for that or any other games see legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall's college football betting guide. For years, Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information during college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when he was hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as editor-in-chief for many years. Bruce is a frequent guest on numerous sports radio and TV programs, and Bruce's wide range of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other media outlets. He has won several handicap titles and is also working on several book projects. Bruce also enters the Week 14 college football schedule with a 38-19 roll (+1693) on his official SportsLine college football betting odds. Now he uses his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends and the latest college football opportunitiesMarshall has turned its attention to college football betting for Week 14, revealing the picks for each game.Head to SportsLine to see every pick. The best college football predictions for week 14 One of the top college football picks Marshall recommends for Week 14: He's backing No. 4 Penn State (-24.5) to win and cover against Maryland in a 3:30 PM ET Big Ten matchup. The Nittany Lions currently have a College Football Playoff spot basically locked up, but a loss could complicate that and potentially lose them a home playoff game. Maryland, meanwhile, has lost three of four in a row and is 0-4 against the spread in that span. Marshall notes that there is also a personal angle for Penn State head coach James Franklin in this game. “Franklin has often blamed Maryland for harboring a bit of a grudge against the Terrapins after being passed over for the expected promotion to replace Ralph Friedgen many years ago,” Marshall told SportsLine. “He has won eight of the last nine against Maryland (only loss in Covid 2020), and aside from 2020, all series wins since 2016 have been by 17 or more (often much more).”See what other choices you can make here. How to make college football picks for rivalry week Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he has found an alarming 22-11 spread trend. Find out who it is and get betting analysis for every match on SportsLine. So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming trend should you be aware of? Then check out the latest college football odds below Visit SportsLine to see which teams to support, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titlesand find out. Week 14 college football odds See all of Marshall's college football picks from Week 14 here. Friday November 29 Oklahoma StateatColorado(-16.5, 65) Oregon State at Boise State (-18.5, 57.5) Mississippi State at Ole Miss (-26.5, 61.5) Georgia TechatGeorgia(-19.5, 51.5) UtahatUCF(-9.5, 46.5) Saturday November 30 Tennessee at Vanderbilt (+10.5, 48.5) South Carolina at Clemson (-2.5, 49) Michigan at Ohio State (-20.5, 42.5) MiamiatSyracuse(+10.5, 67) Auburn in Alabama (-11.5, 52.5) Maryland at Penn State (-24.5, 50.5) Notre Dame at USC (+7.5, 51.5) PurdueatIndiana(-29, 56.5) Texas at Texas A&M (+5.5, 50) Washington at Oregon (-18.5, 51) HoustonatBYU(-13, 41)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/2024-college-football-week-14-picks-against-the-spread-key-trends-odds-vegas-expert-reveals-predictions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos