Highlights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule: The meeting is postponed as the wait for confirmation about the venues continues





Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. (AFP)

With a lot of tension and question marks surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which was originally supposed to be contested in Pakistan but is under pressure due to India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for matches, a final and definitive answer seems to be near as the ICC board meets. today, November 29, to make a final decision on how the tournament will take place.…Read more

While Pakistan and the PCB have been vocal in their demands that the Champions Trophy not be shifted to suit the whims of the BCCI and the Indian government, recent developments have meant that the ICC is likely to allow a hybrid format for the tournament , especially in the post-civil unrest and protests in Pakistan. The ICC Boards meeting will decide the schedule of the tournament, which will include where each team will play and is also likely to reserve a neutral venue, expected to be the UAE, for the matches in India and possibly also for the knockout matches. Pakistan were attempting to host their first major ICC tournament in almost three decades, with international cricket having returned to Pakistani soil in recent years. However, with a recent Sri Lanka A tour having to be abandoned following the start of protests in Islamabad, Pakistan's ability to host international cricket is once again under scrutiny, putting the Champions Trophy in jeopardy. The BCCI has significant influence within the ICC, as the largest source of income for the international committee, and with former BCCI secretary Jay Shah also set to chair the ICC. India are likely to look for a hybrid format similar to the Asia Cup in 2023 where they played their matches in Sri Lanka while the rest of the tournament took place in Pakistan. Nevertheless, the main sticking point for Pakistan and the PCB will be India's insistence on having the knockouts and finals at a neutral venue, should India get that far in the tournament. Pakistan wants the high-profile 50-over tournament to be concluded in Pakistan itself, but that is likely to be the biggest bone of contention for the parties involved. The ICC board meeting is therefore likely to finalize a hybrid model taking these concerns into account, but the PCBs' ire will be fanned as it seems likely that India's demands will be met in terms of a neutral venue where they can compete. a result of this meeting, which paves the way for the start of the Champions Trophy next spring.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/champions-trophy-2025-icc-meeting-live-updates-pcb-bcci-to-discuss-tournament-schedule-hybrid-model-101732855295332.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos