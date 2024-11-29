In the doubles events at the ITTF World Youth Championships in Helsingborg, European players made their mark in several categories despite China's dominance. Notable European under-15 boys' doubles results: While China's LI and TANG dominated the final against Colombia's Emanuel OTALVARO and Italy's Danilo FASO with a 3-0 victory, the European/Colombian duo demonstrated commendable efforts earlier in the tournament. The bronze medals went to Sandro CAVAILLE and Noah VITEL from France. Poland's Samuel MICHNA and Patryk ZYWORONEK were stopped in the quarter-finals. Under-15 girls' doubles: WU Ying-syuan and CHEN Min-Hsin of Chinese Taipei claimed gold, halting the progress of Portugal's Julia LEAL and Poland's Katarzyna RAJKOWSKA, who earned bronze medals. Mixed doubles under 15: Noah VITEL from France and LOY Ming Ying from Singapore took bronze. The Swedes Siri BENJEGARD and Adam WALLIN were stopped in the quarter-finals. Boys' doubles under 19 years: China's HUANG Youzheng and WEN Ruibo won gold. The bronze medals went to Frances Flavien COTON and Nathan LAM, as well as the Brazilian/Portuguese duo Leonardo IIZUKA and Tiago ABIODUN. Under-19 girls' doubles: China's QIN Yuxuan and ZONG Geman took gold after holding off Germany's Annett KAUFMANN and Wales' Anna HURSEY in the semi-finals. Mixed Doubles Under-19: Andre BERTELSMEIER and Mia GRIESEL of Germany reached the quarter-finals, but fell behind in the medal rounds. Highlights from other categories China won the gold medals in doubles in all events, with standout performances including: