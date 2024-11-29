Kent Cricket has partnered with MCC Foundation to provide FREE coaching to state school cricketers





Kent Cricket has partnered with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Foundation to launch six MCC hub programs (three for boys and three for girls) in Kent from January, providing FREE cricket coaching to aspiring young cricketers who do not pay to attend. schools. They are distributed regionally as follows: West – St Columba's School, Bexleyheath DA6 7QB

Central – Sutton Valence School, ME17 3HL

East – Kent College, Canterbury CT2 9DT Applicants who meet the following eligibility criteria will be accepted: Does not go to a paying school

13-16 years (school years 9-11) on September 1, 2024

Not currently part of a County Age Group squad (District and KRDP players are allowed) This program is free for participants. The sessions start in January and consist of 10 sessions (90 minutes each) until the end of March. Trials will take place for each hub in December. The details can be found in the registration link. Select the appropriate link for your preferred region below: Sign up for the Boys hub here Sign up for the Girls hub here Sign up for the Boys hub here Sign up for the Girls hub here Sign up for the Boys hub here Sign up for the Girls hub here Please contact the regional leader listed above via email if you have any questions, especially regarding potential training dates and times. If the information provided is found to be knowingly false, your child/youth in your care may be removed from the MCCF Hub program. Please note: completing a form does not guarantee a place on the program.



