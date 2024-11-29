Sports
Time, TV for Black Friday games
Black Friday is traditionally spent waiting in long lines and taking advantage of sales to buy holiday gifts.
And while that will be very much the case on Friday, it won't be the only thing taking up time over the holiday weekend, especially for college football fans.
The reason? During Rivalry Week, 14 college football games are scheduled for Friday.
REQUIRED READING:Notre Dame is rising, Alabama and Mississippi are falling in the College Football Playoff rankings
Headlining Friday's series of FBS games is the Egg Bowl between No. 16 Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 in SEC play) And Mississippi State (2-9, 0-7) at 3:30 PM ET in Oxford, Mississippi.
Four teams from the College Football Playoff's most recent top 25 rankings will be in action Friday No. 11 Boise Statewho is projected as the No. 4 seed in the 12-team CFP bracket. The Broncos host Oregon State on the “Smurf Turf” for an afternoon ET kickoff. No. 6 Georgia continues “Rivalry Week” with an interstate rivalry match Georgia Tech under the lights of Sanford Stadium.
And then there is Colorado, which remained at number 25 in the CFP top 25, but fell out of the top 25 American LBM Coach Poll after the Week 13 loss to Kansas, hosting Oklahoma State at Folsom Field. A win for Deion Sanders' team will keep the path open for the Buffaloes to reach the Big 12 championship game heading into Saturday's Big 12 games.
Here's what you need to know about Friday's slate of college football games, including who's playing, TV channel, streaming information and more:
Watch select college football games live with Fubo (Free Trial)
Today there are college football games
Games arranged chronologically. Always Oriental.
- Oregon State at No. 11 Boise State | Afternoon | Fox (Fubo)
- State of Oklahoma in Colorado | Afternoon | ABC (Fubo And ESPN+)
- Minnesota and Wisconsin | Afternoon | CBS (Fubo)
- Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green | Afternoon | ESPNU (Fubo)
- Ball State in the state of Ohio | Afternoon | CBS Sports Network (Fubo)
- Navy in East Carolina | Afternoon | ESPN (Fubo)
- Mississippi State at number 16 Ole ma'am | 3:30 PM | ABC (Fubo And ESPN+)
- Freedom at Sam Houston | 3:30 PM | CBSSN (Fubo)
- The State of Utah and the State of Colorado | 3:30 PM | Foxsport 1 (Fubo)
- Texas State in South Alabama | 3:30 PM | ESPN+
- Stanford at San Jose State | 4:00 PM | CBS (Fubo)
- Georgia Tech ranked #6 Georgia | 7:30 PM | ABC (Fubo And ESPN+)
- Nebraska in Iowa | 7:30 PM | NBC (Fubo)
- Utah at UCF | 8:00 PM | Fox (Fubo)
How to watch college football games today
- TV channels: ABC | CBS | Fox | NBC | ESPN | ESPNU | CBSSN | Foxsport 1
- Streaming Options:ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)
Friday's college football games will be broadcast nationally on several channels. You can stream 13 of the 14 games on Friday is Fubo, with ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPNU, CBS Sports Network and Fox Sports 1 and offering a free trial to new subscribers.
The only Friday game that is not televised and available on Fubo is Texas State vs. South Alabama. The Sun Belt showdown between the Bobcats and Jaguars will be available on ESPN+, ESPN's subscription streaming service.
Watch select college football games live with ESPN+
Black Friday College Football Scores
This section will be updated as games become final on Friday
- Oregon State ranked No. 11 in Boise State
- State of Oklahoma in Colorado
- Minnesota and Wisconsin
- Miami at Bowling Green
- Ball State, Ohio
- Navy in East Carolina
- Mississippi State at number 16 Ole Miss
- Freedom with Sam Houston
- The state of Utah and the state of Colorado
- Texas State in South Alabama
- Stanford at San Jose State
- Georgia Tech ranked #6 Georgia
- Nebraska in Iowa
- Utah at UCF
Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2024/11/29/college-football-games-today-schedule-week-14-black-friday/76617729007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- William Hague was elected the new chancellor of Oxford University
- What is Churchill at War about and who plays the British Prime Minister in the Netflix documentary series starring Boris Johnson?
- The season is upon us: Blackhawks at Wild Preview
- Musk released the names of government employees he wants to cut. Federal employees are scary
- Xi Jinping's military purge could backfire
- Govt calls Rahul Gandhi's 'memory loss' remark comparing PM Modi, Joe Biden unfortunate
- Donald Trump mocked for sharing parody of Thanksgiving meal with him as main course
- Lady Chaps achieve national ranking: doubles duo ends up in the top 15
- Those who lose try for 5 more years
- Time, TV for Black Friday games
- Preclinical studies show mRNA-based therapy is effective for blinding conditions
- Recent earthquakes in eastern Cuba caused more than 6,000 aftershocks