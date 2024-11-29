Lady Chaps achieve national ranking: doubles duo ends up in the top 15





LUBBOCK, Texas (November 29, 2024) Three Lady Chaparrals earned spots in the initial 2024-2025 season ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings, led by the doubles duo Andrea Bernardo And Axelle Jacquemin nationally ranked No. 14. In singles, De Bernardo is ranked No. 42 nationally, joining teammate Anastasia Opolska which occupies the number 26 spot. In the regional rankings for the South Central Region, LCU was represented by Opolska (No.3), De Bernardo (No.6) and Maria Koroleva (No.17) in singles. In addition to their national rankings in doubles, De Bernardo and Jacquemin hold a No. 4 ranking in the region. De Bernardo (Sophomore from Caracas, Venezuela) and Jacquemin (Junior from Sint-Truiden, Belgium), who had never worked together prior to this season, posted a 9-4 record in the fall. They fell in the finals of the ITA South Central Regional, but became the first ITA Cup qualifiers in the history of the LCU program. In singles, De Bernardo is 7-2 this season. She went 2-1 in the ITA South Central Region and is 3-0 in doubles this season. The sophomore Lady Chap is 29-13 in her LCU career in singles. Opolska has LCU's best singles ranking as she has a 6-1 record in singles. The junior from Stebnyk, Ukraine's only loss came in the semifinals of the ITA South Central Regional. She is 2-0 in doubles this season and 19-4 in doubles last season. During her LCU career, the third-year Lady Chaps member is 43-14 in her LCU career singles, with the 43 wins marking Opolska as LCU's career singles leader. Koroleva is also expected to have another solid season. The sophomore Lady Chap from Obninsk, Russia is 7-2 in singles this season. She is 5-1 in tournament play and did not suffer her first tournament loss until the quarterfinals of the ITA South Central Regional. Koroleva led LCU in wins last season (26) and has a career mark of 31-4 in singles as a Lady Chap. Last season, she went 9-0 in Lone Star Conference duals. The Lady Chaps are 3-1 in doubles this season. They will kick off the spring portion of their 2024-2025 competitive season in January with exhibition games in Stephenville, Texas (January 24, 2025).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lcuchaps.com/news/2024/11/29/womens-tennis-lady-chaps-serve-up-national-rankings-doubles-duo-lands-top-15-spot.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos