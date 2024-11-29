NPL is all set to usher in a new era in Nepali cricket





The debut edition of the Nepal Premier League Twenty20 cricket tournament kicks off on Saturday with a festive atmosphere and so much anticipation that it could write a new chapter in Nepali cricket. Billed as the Festival of the Himalayas, the NPL has already attracted global interest, with the likes of former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, among other big cricketing names, set to light up the eight-team competition that will last until December 21. The involvement of Star Sports Network, a group of Indian television sports channels that also owns the rights to flagship tournaments such as the Indian Premier League, English Premier League, Wimbledon and ICC events, as the official broadcast partner will now give the league global exposure. The partnership with Twenty-first Century Media (TCM) Sports, a sports management company that has managed Cricket World Cups, Asia Cups, IPL and other international events, is further evidence that the NPL aims to grow into one of the largest cricket events in the world world. Organizers Cricket Association of Nepal appear determined to make the competition a landmark event, with the aim of propelling Nepalese cricket into an unprecedented era of growth and global recognition. The organization of the NPL in itself is a major achievement for CAN and Nepali cricket, CAN spokesperson Chhumbi Lama told the Post. For the first time, our domestic tournament will be broadcast globally, making the NPL the ideal platform to take Nepali cricket to the international stage, Lama added. The first competition could be a catalyst for the golden era of Nepali cricket. CAN has drawn up ambitious plans to expand the competition in future editions, including multi-venue matches, floodlit matches and a possible home-and-away format within five years. This year, the NPL will take place at TU Cricket Ground, but as eight cricket stadiums are currently under construction, we plan to expand to cities outside the Kathmandu Valley, Lama said. If floodlights are installed on the TU Ground, future matches will become even more spectacular. CAN has also developed a comprehensive business strategy to ensure the sustainability of the competitions, with the aim of attracting government investment and international subsidies. This will take Nepali cricket into a commercial era and pave the way for further development of the game, Lama added.

CAN is making another attempt to set up its own franchise league in the country, following a debacle in its previous venture. It had organized the Nepal T20 League in the 2022-23 season but the tournament turned out to be a disaster as it was overshadowed by spot-fixing allegations, resulting in the involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation and several arrests. CAN was also criticized for its mismanagement, negligence and incompetence. Ultimately, the contract with Seven3Sports, whose tournament rights had been sold without a competitive bidding process for eight years, had to be terminated. This time, CAN, in its renewed bid to establish a successful franchise cricket league, appears determined to take stringent measures to ensure the integrity of the NPL. Retired AIG Ishwor Babu Karki, head of Integrity at CAN and responsible for anti-corruption, protection, security and anti-doping for the cricket board, will lead the monitoring unit during the NPL. We have taken previous mistakes as lessons. The NPL will be fair, Lama said. Karki will oversee the integrity of the NPL. CAN has also coordinated with all concerned departments to ensure everything complies with the ICC protocol, he added. CAN wants to ensure that the competition will be conducted without any controversy. Building on the foundation laid by previous tournaments such as Everest Premier League, Dhangadhi Premier League and Pokhara Premier League, the NPL is also positioning itself as a game-changer for domestic cricket, promising to become a crucial financial lifeline for domestic players. A major highlight is the title sponsorship deal with Siddhartha Bank Limited, which is hailed as the largest sponsorship deal in Nepali sports history. However, the exact figures of the agreement have not been disclosed. Eight franchise teams Biratnagar Kings, Chitwan Rhinos, Janakpur Bolts, Karnali Yaks, Kathmandu Gurkhas, Lumbini Lions, Pokhara Avengers and Sudurpaschim Royals collectively spent over Rs50 million rupees in the auction. They secured big players for 2 million each while the players in AB and C categories were auctioned at base prices ranging from Rs20,000 to Rs1.5 million. The major investment underlines the league's ambition to redefine the profile of cricket in Nepal and provide robust financial support to domestic players. While CAN offers monthly incentives to domestic players, NPL offers a new avenue for many domestic cricketers to build sustainable careers in the country.

The tournament will nurture the next generation of cricketing talent by providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and attract the attention of national selectors. Each franchise has identified a local iconic player through talent searches, further strengthening the impact of the competition. The NPL will be a great support to domestic cricketers, Lama said. The players are very motivated by the initiative. It also lays the foundation for the development of grassroots cricket as the teams have conducted talent hunts in the provinces they represent. And the exciting participation of hundreds of teenagers in the hunts is further proof of the game's popularity. In addition to showcasing emerging players, the NPL provides national cricketers with a global stage to showcase their abilities. The NPL offers national and domestic players the opportunity to share the field with foreign professionals and the world's best cricketers. This will help them learn, grow and improve as cricketers,” said former national player Sharad Vesawkar, who will represent Chitwan Rhinos in the NPL. Vesawkar also highlighted how the competition will showcase Nepali talent to the world while providing a financial boost to local players looking to build a career in cricket.

