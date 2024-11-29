Could Group of Five keep Colorado out of the College Football Playoff?

Colorado football is enjoying a resurgence in its second season under coach Deion Sanders.

A program that had not been nationally relevant for most of the 21st century became one of college football's most watched teams in 2023, as the Buffaloes started 3-0 before flamed out the rest of the way, dropping eight of their finals games traps. nine games.

This season, that breathless media attention has led to results on the field.

REQUIRED READING:Deion Sanders: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter will play in the Colorado Football Bowl game

Led by Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, Colorado is 8-3 heading into Friday's regular season finale against Oklahoma State at Folsom Field in Boulder. Even though they fell out of the American LBM Coach Poll After a 37-21 loss last Saturday at Kansas, the Buffs are in a four-way tie at the top of the Big 12 standings, theoretically giving them a path to the conference championship game and, from there, a berth in the College Football Playoff.

While Colorado's season has undoubtedly been a success, it enters the final week of the regular season with some uncertainty about what lies ahead after the matchup against Mike Gundy's Cowboys.

Here's what you need to know about the Buffs' path to the Big 12 championship game and why a win there might not guarantee them a spot in the 12-team playoffs:

REQUIRED READING:Deion Sanders reverses Travis Hunter's omission as Thorpe Award finalist

Can Colorado make it to the Big 12 championship game?

The Buffs still have a shot at making it to the Big 12 championship game, though they'll need some help to do so.

Colorado is tied with No. 15 Arizona State, No. 17 Iowa State and No. 20 BYU atop the conference standings, with each team having a 6–2 record in the league. The Buffs have not played any of these three teams this season, making a head-to-head tiebreaker moot.

As things stand now, Sanders' team has a few paths to reach Arlington, Texas, all of which require a win against Oklahoma State:

At least two of the other three first-place teams must lose, giving the Buffs either an independent first-place spot or a tie for first place with a 7-2 record.

BYU loses to Houston, Texas Tech beats West Virginia, Baylor beats Kansas and Cincinnati beats TCU, which would tie Colorado with Iowa State and Arizona State but send the Buffs to the Big 12 championship game against the Cyclones due to conference tiebreakers.

BYU loses to Houston, Texas Tech beats West Virginia and Baylor of Cincinnati loses, pushing the Buffs into a title game with Arizona State.

REQUIRED READING:Best Black Friday deals for Colorado fans this holiday season

Could Colorado win the Big 12 and miss the College Football Playoff?

Believe it or not, it is a possibility.

The 12-team College Football Playoff reserves spots for the five highest-ranked conference champions, with the top four byeing to the quarterfinals in the first round. When the expanded playoff was first conceived, it was widely believed that the champion of a Power Four conference would essentially be guaranteed a spot in the field, especially considering there are only nine viable FBS conferences after the breakup from the Pac-12s to just two teams.

As this season has shown, that's not a safe bet.

Every team in the Big 12 has at least two losses. The highest-rated team in the most recent playoff selection committee rankings, Arizona State, is ranked No. 16, five spots behind Boise State and just one spot ahead of No. 17 Tulane in the most recent CFP Top 25. Meanwhile, Big Ten – Leading Oregon is No. 1, SEC-leading Texas is No. 3 and Miami, the top-ranked ACC team, is No. 6, putting each of these Power Five leagues in a safe position to to be represented in the play-off.

If Boise State remains undefeated the rest of the way and wins the Mountain West Conference, it would finish with fewer losses than Colorado. In that scenario, the Buffs would be 10-3, while the Broncos would be 12-1, making it possible for the Broncos to receive the fourth and final pick of the first round.

As things stand now, Colorado, at No. 25 in the playoff rankings, is 14 spots behind Boise State.

However, the Buffaloes received a gift from Memphis on Thursday after the Tigers upset Tulane, moving them to 9-3 on the season. Assuming Colorado beats Oklahoma State on Friday and gets the help it needs to make the Big 12 championship game, it would still be in play to earn the final automatic qualifying spot in the 12-team bracket before the AAC -champion.

That scenario depends on several factors, including how Tulane and Colorado fare in their hypothetical conference title games. It would also likely require the CFP selection committee to drop the proposal Green Wave below Colorado in the penultimate set of rankings.

The Buffs still have a path to the playoffs, but they or whoever wins the Big 12 will have some hurdles along the way.

REQUIRED READING:Can Colorado clinch the Big 12 Championship, CFP? What's next for the Buffaloes after the loss to Kansas

Big 12 championship tiebreakers

Like the SEC and Big Ten, the newly expanded Big 12 has no divisions, meaning the top two teams in the reconfigured 16-team league make it to the conference championship game.

Since Colorado needs some help getting to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, here's a look at the conferences different stepsin order, before breaking the tie in the rankings: