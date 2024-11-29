England Cricket Board to ban its players from participating in franchise competitions; IPL the only exception: Report | Cricket news





The England Cricket Board has reportedly banned its players from participating in franchise competitions, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be exempted from the ban, The Telegraph said. The decision has apparently been taken as the English board wants to improve the quality of domestic cricket in the country. The report stated that the board will not be issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to franchise leagues running parallel to the domestic season, which would mean that the PSL, which will be played from April to May, will be without any glitches . Top English names. The decision could also prove to be a sword of double age, with players opting to play in the franchise leagues after terminating their contracts with the board. The report also stated that even the players who are no longer active in the first-class circuit will not face exclusion from county cricket. Also, the players who only have a white-ball contract will be able to play the competitions, provided they fall outside the domestic white-ball window. The measure also aims to prevent players from jumping from one competition to another once their team is eliminated, while also ensuring that players will be available during domestic competitions such as T20 Blast and the Hundred. According to reports, players will also be banned from participating in competitions where the shadow of corruption hangs over them. We must protect the integrity of our sport and the strength of our competitions in England and Wales too, says ECB chief executive Richard Gould, according to The Telegraph. This policy provides clarity to players and professional counties on our approach to issuing no-objection certificates. It will enable us to strike the right balance between supporting players who want to take up opportunities to gain and gain experience, whilst protecting the integrity of cricket worldwide, ensuring we run our own ECB competitions not undermine, and manage the prosperity of centrally contracted England. players, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/england-cricket-board-ban-players-psl-franchise-leagues-ipl-9697857/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos