Sports
Scores, live updates from the state championship
The final weekend of high school football has arrived. Months of work by the players and coaches have led to this moment, the state championship. Three locations over two days will determine the top high school football teams in each classification.
Here's the schedule, live updates and results from every Kansas state championship game.
Class 6A
State Championship at Emporia State's Welch Stadium
Friday, 2:30 PM
- Gardner Edgerton (11-1) vs. Manhattan (12-0)
Class 5A
State Championship at Emporia State's Welch Stadium
Saturday, 7 p.m
- St. Thomas Aquinas (12-0) vs. Hays (8-4)
Class 4A
State Championship at Emporia State's Welch Stadium
Saturday, 1 p.m
- Bishop Miege (5-7) vs Andover Central (11-1)
Class 3A
State Championship at Hutchinson Community College's Gowans Stadium
Saturday, 12 noon
- Hayden (11-1) vs Andale (12-0)
Class 2A
State Championship at Hutchinson Community College's Gowans Stadium
Friday, 6 p.m
- Nemaha Central (11-1) vs. Saline Southeast (12-0)
Class 1A
State Championship at Hutchinson Community College's Gowans Stadium
Saturday, 5 p.m
- Centralia (11-1) vs. Conway Springs (12-0)
Class 8-man I
State championship at Kiowa County High School in Greensburg
Saturday, 7 p.m
- Central Plains (10-2) vs. Hoxie (12-0)
Class 8-Man II
State championship at Kiowa County High School in Greensburg
Saturday, 11am
- Axtell (12-0) v Victoria (12-0)
Class 6 male
State championship at Kiowa County High School in Greensburg
Saturday, 3 p.m
- Cunningham (11-0) vs. Weskan (12-0)
Liam Keating covers high school sports for The Topeka Capital-Journal. Send statistics or information to him at Lkeating@Gannett.com.
