Nick Kyrgios punishes tennis superstar in doping case





Nick Kyrgios has thoughts. Shocking. As the tennis world continues to grapple with the suspension of five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, 29-year-old Kyrgios added his two cents in a series of increasingly salacious X-posts. Nick Kyrgios provides commentary for ESPN on day eleven of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on September 5, 2024. GC images The excuse we can all use is that we didn't know, wrote the Australian in a message late Thursday evening. Just didn't know. Professionals at the highest level of sports can now simply say that we didn't know. Other comments Kyrgios expressed or echoed on social media were less gracious. He reposted a string from a user reading Cows. Tortellini. Sperm. Collagen. Skin spray. Sleeping pills. Tennis players are truly among the unhappiest people on earth. At this point you have to wonder how many of them are NOT tainted with integrity. Australian Nick Kyrgios speaks during a press conference ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2023. POOL/AELTC/AFP via Getty Images Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her match against Mirra Andreeva on day six of the Cincinnati Open. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con In another post, he thoughtIn short: our sport is done. A fan wrote back to Kyrgios and chastised him for his extended absence. Our sport when you don't even play. In response to this Kyrgios wrotePlay openly? When was the last time you played a professional tournament? God social media has given peanuts a hilarious voice. Australia's Nick Kyrgios smashes his racket after being defeated by Karen Khachanov in their men's singles quarterfinal on day nine of the 2022 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2022. Getty Images Swiatek's suspension, which was imposed after the Pole tested positive for the banned heart drug trimetazidine, also known as TMZ, is the second major doping case to be broken since Kyrgios was last on the court in June 2023. Jannik Sinner, the 23-year-old Italian player and ATP No. 1, failed two tests for steroids in March 2024 but was cleared in August. Eagles' Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to Falcons' Grigor Dimitrov during a Day 3 match of the World Tennis League at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on December 21, 2022. AP The following month he claimed his second Grand Slam title of the season at the US Open. Sinner was able to be released in time for the competition and avoid a ban after an investigation by the International Tennis Integrity Agency found he bore no fault or negligence for the violations. The investigation revealed that the performance enhancer had unintentionally entered his system through a massage from his physiotherapist. Kyrgios also had thoughts about this. Ridiculous, whether it was accidental or planned. You will be tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance and you should be away for 2 years. Your performance has improved. Massage cream Yes nice, he wrote on X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/11/29/sports/nick-kyrgios-chastises-tennis-superstar-in-doping-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos