University of North Carolina Athletics





CHAPEL HILL, NC – The North Carolina football team looks to end the 2024 regular season on a high note this weekend when the Tar Heels welcome NC State to Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels have lost three straight games against the Wolfpack. Kickoff is at 3:30 PM on ACC Network. The North Carolina football team looks to end the 2024 regular season on a high note this weekend when the Tar Heels welcome NC State to Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels have lost three straight games against the Wolfpack. Kickoff is at 3:30 PM on ACC Network. The Matchup

North Carolina vs. NC State

Saturday November 30, 2024

3:30 PM ET | ACC Network

Kenan Stadium| Chapel Hill, NC North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5, 3-4 ACC) NC State Wolfpack (5-6, 2-5 ACC) Head Coach: Mack Brown Head Coach: Dave Doeren Record at UNC: 113-78-1 Record at NCSU: 86-64 Career record: 288-154-1 Career record: 109-68 TV: ACC Network (Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey) Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network (Jones Angell, Bryn Renner, Joe Jauch, Lee Pace) Pre-game show: Dave Nathan and Na' Brown

Local: WCHL-FM 97.9| WCHL-AM 1360

Sirius/XM: 85 Series history All-time record: North Carolina leads 68-39-6

Last meeting: NC State 39, North Carolina 20, 2023

Current series: NC State won 3 A win would… Clinch Carolina's third consecutive winning season

Give UNC seven wins for the third straight season and fifth time in six years

Give the Heels a 4-3 home record on the year

Have a good time The series The Tar Heels and the Wolfpack have played on the football field 113 times, with UNC holding a 68-39-6 all-time advantage. However, NCState has gotten the better of Carolina lately, winning the last three times these two teams have met, including last season's 39-20 victory in Raleigh. Defensive wins In Carolina's six wins, the Heels have held their opponents to just 16.0 points per game and just 268.7 yards of total offense per game while averaging 4.8 sacks and 7.7 tackles per game. Run, run A Tar Heel has rushed for more than 100 yards in 10 of UNC's first 11 games of the season. UNC was one of only two teams in the country to have a 100-yard rusher in each of its first ten games. Oh, oh, oh, Omarion

Omarion Hampton has rushed for more than 100 yards in nine of 11 games and set a UNC record with eight consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards. Come bound Carolina is bowl eligible for the sixth consecutive season, the second-longest streak in program history. The Heels played in seven consecutive bowls from 1992 to 1998. Figures to know 25 – Omarion Hampton needs just 25 rushing yards to become the fourth ACC player in the past 20 years to have consecutive 1,500-yard rushing seasons. 150 –Hampton is the first TarHeel to rush for 150 or more yards in back-to-back games since Giovani Bernard did so during the 2012 season. 2 – Freshman Davion Gause came on late in the game at BC and scored two touchdowns, the first and second touchdowns of his young career. 80.4 – Willie Lampkin is the highest-rated offensive guard in Pro Football Focus' Power 4, with a grade of 80.4. 3 –Carolina has three interception returns for touchdowns this season, one shy of the program record of four set in both 2008 and 2009.

