Black Friday offers at Essex Cricket





Posted on Friday, November 29, 2024 Black Friday deals at Essex Cricket are now live with a chance to save on merchandise at the Essex Cricket Store, as well as premium experiences and venue hire at The Cloud County Ground! In the Essex Cricket Shop:

20% discount on all items*: from replica shirts to training clothes

Free shirt printing: personalize your 2024 replica shirt at no extra cost (suggested retail price 20) Matchday Premium Experience offer:

Discounted Premium Experiences: Treat yourself or someone special to a weekend of championship hospitality in 2025 Bookings at Essex Cricket Events:

Savings on room rental: book our iconic location for your next event or party in 2025 and receive a 50% discount on room rental Shop online, visit the store or contact our team to take advantage of these fantastic offers *excluding existing sale items

20% off items in the Essex Cricket Store Enjoy exclusive offers at The Essex Cricket Store this Black Friday, both in-store and online, with 20% off items (excluding sale items) and free shirt printing when you buy a 2024 replica shirt. It's the perfect opportunity to get your favorite Essex Cricket merchandise in the run up to Christmas!



10% off Weekend Championship Premium experiences in 2025 Treat friends, family or colleagues to a premium experience at The Cloud County Ground with a special 10% discount on every weekend cricket during the Rothesay County Championship competition. This offer is available on our popular Premier Package, where you can enjoy the action of the Scrutton Bland Premier Suite. The package also includes snacks on arrival, a three-course meal and afternoon tea throughout the day. Buy now online at the discounted rate or mention “BLACK FRIDAY” when you make your booking through our commercial team at [email protected] or 01245 254048.



Half price room rental for party bookings in 2025 Celebrate it in 2025 with 50% discount on room rental at parties and celebrations for possible bookings in 2025! Whether you're planning a birthday party, anniversary, baby shower or baptism, get in touch to take advantage of our Black Friday offer. Simply mention “BLACK FRIDAY” when making your booking to receive the discount on your booking – contact our events team on [email protected] or 01245 254036. These Black Friday deals don't last forever, so head to our store or visit us online to make the most of this unmissable offer. Hast! All deals end at midnight on Friday, December 6, 2024. Win 7 places on one of our Shared Party Nights Enter our latest competition for a chance to win a place for you and six friends at our Christmas Party Night on Saturday 21 December. Answer the question in the following link for a chance to win and maybe enjoy a Christmas meal and party with our resident DJ in December! The competition closes on Sunday 8 December 2024 and entrants must be 18+. The winner will be chosen no later than Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Competition terms and conditions apply.

