No. 12 Women's Hockey drops Smashville opener to Merrimack, 3-1 – Penn State





NASHVILLE, Tenn.The No. 12 Penn State women's ice hockey team (13-4-0 overall) dropped the opening game of the 2024 Smashville Womens Collegiate Hockey Showcase 3-1 to Merrimack (5-9-1 overall) on Friday afternoon. HOW IT HAPPENED After a scoreless opening period, Tessa Janecke found the back of the net on the power play after a shot from the right corner by Leah Stecker that deflected into her stick from the slot to give Penn State a 1-0 lead 4:41 into the second frame.

Merrimack answered quickly with 12:30 left in the frame when a shot from Abby Poitras' point slid into Penn State's net to even the score at 1-1.

With 5:43 left in the period, Sophie McKinley scored a goal in the final frame on an assist from Maura Lindberg, who found McKinely from the top left corner to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead.

With 27 seconds left in the third frame, Racie Szott scored on an empty-net goal as she fired her shot from the other side of the ice to give Merrimack the 3-1 lead and the win. GOALTENDERS Junior goalkeeper Katie DeSa made 22 saves on 24 shots. Her record drops to 10-4-0 this year. The loss is her first since October 25.

Merrimack goalie Margaux Favre recorded 35 saves on 36 attempts. Her record improves to 4-5-0 this season. STATISTICS AND NOTES Janecke registered her 50th career goal, which is her third all-time goal in program history. She also earned her 124th point, which puts her 13 points behind the all-time leader in Natalie Heising.

This is Penn States' first loss since October 25, when they lost 2-0 to Cornell.

Merrimack currently leads the all-time series at 3-1-1.

This marks the first time since Oct. 12 that a team has scored three or more goals against Penn State.

This is Penn States' first loss to an unranked opponent this season.

Penn State has scored at least one power-play goal in six straight games. NEXT Penn State returns to action on Saturday, November 30, where they will take on the loser of the Clarkson/St. Thomas game. The Puck Drop is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

